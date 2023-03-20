Colorless Polyimide Films Market is expected to display a growth of 60% due to the rise in the electronic industry that has started to use colorless polyimide films due to its excellent thermos-mechanical property | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Colorless Polyimide Films Market was valued at more than USD 1500 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 60% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment, Others); End-user (Electronics, Solar, Medical, Others); Region/Country.

The colorless polyimide films market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the colorless polyimide films market. The colorless polyimide films market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the colorless polyimide films market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Colorless Polyimide Films are one of the polymers with the highest heat resistance. Since it combines the benefits of conventional aromatic polyimide (PI) films and common polymer optical films, it has found widespread use in a variety of industries, including microelectronics and photoelectric fabrications. Also, colorless polyimide films not only resemble ultra-thin glass in terms of optical transmission, but they are also as robust as metal foils.

Factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics coupled with the growing adoption of colorless polyimide films in the healthcare sector, and product launches in the market are some of the prominent factors that are positively influencing the market growth globally.

Some of the major players operating in the market include 3M; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; SK Innovation Co., Ltd; Kolon Industries; Kaneka Corporation; NeXolve; I.S.T Corporation; Dr. Dietrich Mueller GmbH; DuPont; Taimide Tech. Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak is spreading rapidly and having an impact on human life. To prevent further casualties, the widespread coronavirus must be slowed down through isolation, lockdowns, and extensive closures. The crisis caused by the coronavirus disease is having an impact on world economic activity. Global consumption and production patterns, as well as the supply chain for raw materials, have been impacted by the pandemic and lockdown. The market for colorless polyimide films has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has affected more than 100 countries worldwide.

The global colorless polyimide films market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on application, the market is segmented into flexible displays, flexible printed circuit boards, flexible solar cells, lighting equipment, and others. The flexible printed circuit boards category is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is mainly because flexible printed circuit boards are more compact, lighter, and easier to install advantage over others. Also, flexible printed circuit boards can be folded into extremely small configurations to be used in cameras, video cameras, or cell phones. Furthermore, flexible printed circuit boards made of the colorless polyimide film are also often used for flexible connections under constant stress, such as those found in inkjet printers which are in turn increasing the growth of the market.

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into electronics, solar, medical, and others. Among these, the medical category is to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the properties of colorless polyimide films as it offers better optical quality, are lightweight, and have excellent thermal stability. In addition, they are used in the manufacturing of medical tubing for drug delivery applications further accelerating the growth of the market. Thus, the medical industry offers better growth in the colorless polyimide films market.

Colorless Polyimide Films Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( The United States , Canada , Rest of North America )

( , , Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , The United Kingdom , France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe )

( , The , , , , Rest of ) APAC ( China , India , Japan , Rest of APAC)

, , , Rest of APAC) Rest of the World

APAC is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing investments in renewable energy used in household and industrial applications coupled with the growing use of consumer electronics such as smartphones, watches, and others. Moreover, the wide expanse of applications along with growth in the automobile industry and aerospace sector is further expected to support the market growth. In addition, the growing research and technological advancement along with growth in innovative products and expanding use of application further accelerates the colorless polyimide films market growth in the region. Also, major players in the market are working towards technological advancements. For instance, in April 2022, SK IE Technology supplied the transparent polyimide film, which is used as the cover windows of screens, on Hewlett-Packard's (HP) foldable notebook.

The major players targeting the market include

3M

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

SK Innovation Co., Ltd

Kolon Industries

Kaneka Corporation

NeXolve

I.S.T Corporation

Dr. Dietrich Mueller GmbH

DuPont

Taimide Tech. Inc

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the colorless polyimide films market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the colorless polyimide films market?

Which factors are influencing the colorless polyimide films market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the colorless polyimide films market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Colorless polyimide films market?

What are the demanding global regions of the colorless polyimide films market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Colorless Polyimide Films Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 60% Market size 2021 USD 1500 Mn Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled 3M; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; SK Innovation Co., Ltd; Kolon Industries; Kaneka Corporation; NeXolve; I.S.T Corporation; Dr. Dietrich Mueller GmbH; DuPont; Taimide Tech. Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Application; By End-User; By Region/Country

