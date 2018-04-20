Colormax Attempts to Make Its Mark on Beauty Battlefield With New Line of Prestige Products Conforming to Highest Quality Standards

NEW YORK, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to cosmetics, makeup enthusiasts are spoilt for choices. Unfortunately, when product quality is in question, most brands fail to live up to the expectations. To cater to this void, Colormax has reared its head as a luxury brand addressing cosmetic needs through their products.

According to an article published by CNN, cosmetic-related health issues are on a rise. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) established that there has been an alarming increase in the number of incidents reporting adverse effects of cosmetics on health over the last two years. In light of such distressing facts and figures, quality of cosmetic products should be a consumer's sole concern.

In such trying times, Colormax has emerged as a ray of hope for makeup users. Despite being a recently launched brand, the products hold a lot of promise. Colormax aims to couple distinguished quality with a distinctive color palette. It is this vision that is quickly making Colormax talk-of-the-town.

The brand deals in plethora of products. Among them, the most noteworthy products have been the All Day Matte Eyeliner and Diva Glamour Lipstick. The eyeliner claims to have ticked all the boxes by offering a quick-drying waterproof formula minus the gloss. The intense pigmentation works well and is easy to apply and is hence, causing a lot of hype among makeup fanatics.

The Diva Glamor Lipstick is another highly anticipated product. This lip color is available in a variety of shades with a singular focus on doing justice to different skin tones. This elegant German made lip color has a vibrant turnout and despite the matte outlook, the formula ensures sufficient moisture is offered to avoid chapped-lips at bay.

For those who settle for nothing but the best in terms of quality, Colormax seems to be a viable option. All the products are dermatologically tested and adhere to the desired requirements for safety substantiation. Colormax products can be ordered online and the entire process is quite hassle-free. They offer lots of periodic promotions along with free shipping for any orders exceeding $45. Unlike most brands, Colormax offers unconditional money back guarantee to their customers. In order to have a loyal customer following, they offer VIP memberships which can be availed by customers to secure huge discounts.

