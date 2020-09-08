ColorOnly Launches World's Fastest Hair Color That Processes in Only 10 Minutes and Opens its Flagship Salon That Delivers Express Color Service in Just 30 Minutes

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ColorOnly, launched the world's fastest hair color which fully processes hair in only 10 minutes, a fraction of the time of box hair dyes. ColorOnly's intelligent hair color system is available for use by at-home clients at ColorOnly.com for just $15 per month in a monthly subscription. The company's flagship salon in Coral Springs, FL offers monthly memberships for $30 per month for an express salon service.

Free of harsh chemicals like ammonia, sulfate and parabens, ColorOnly's intelligent hair color uses smart Keratin which locates and bonds to the most damaged hair. This advanced processing simultaneously repairs hair as it is being color-treated, and it stops processing after 10 minutes - which virtually eliminates the risk of over-processing hair. ColorOnly UV filters protect hair from fading due to sun exposure, ensuring hair color appears far more vibrant and lasts longer than traditional store-bought brands. ColorOnly's unique formulations, combined with ColorOnly's Express Mixing Machine Assistant which dispenses the exact color, results in consistent and unparalleled customization for use at home or in-salon.

To take advantage of this breakthrough hair color system, ColorOnly opened its first brick-and-mortar salon in Coral Springs, Florida. Designed for time-pressed clients who are watching their wallets, ColorOnly offers both root touch-up and all-over hair color services, in addition to gloss toners and blow-outs — aimed to make coloring easy and deliver empowering results.

Steve Duchin, ColorOnly's chief operating officer, said, "ColorOnly's express salon service is a first-ever in the beauty industry. We re-imagined the traditional hair color experience by devising a signature $30 in 30-minute hair color service, both faster and more affordable than any professional standard."

All under the watchful eyes of certified colorists, ColorOnly's five-step salon experience includes a professional color consultation, application of the color, monitoring during the 10 minute processing time, a relaxing shampoo and rinse, and a do-it-yourself dry bar or optional professional blow-out for an added fee.

"Each client will enjoy ColorOnly's five-step salon experience resulting in a dynamic color, unique to each client's needs, skin tone and hair profile," said Trish Plateroti, the salon's general manager. "Having been in the hair color industry for decades, my fellow colorists and I were initially reticent on ColorOnly's 10 minute hair processing claim until we saw it with our own eyes. Without a doubt, the intelligent hair color system and the express salon service are far superior to competitors."

"ColorOnly is committed to helping women take control of their hair coloring needs," said Stephen Drescher, CEO of ColorOnly. "By beta-testing both at-home clients via our online store and in-salon clients at our flagship salon over the last two months, we have seen enormously positive feedback, repeat orders and word of mouth momentum from both market segments."

Fran Drescher, star of "The Nanny," and founder of the charity, Cancer Schmancer, is the brand's spokesperson and ambassador. Ms. Drescher played a pivotal role in ColorOnly's product design and conception, and is a major talent acquisition for the brand and the latest milestone in the company's momentum.

"I am very proud to be the hair, face and voice of the ColorOnly brand. Its products include natural ingredients and enzyme activators which, as a cancer survivor, means less peroxide, less time on my head, and less harsh ingredients all of which is much better for me and millions of others who color their hair regularly," said Ms. Drescher. "ColorOnly's intelligent 10-minute hair processing is such a game changer, I cannot wait to get this new 'frantastic' product into the hands and hair of women and men around the world. And yes, I use ColorOnly every month and LOVE the results!"

Individuals who wish to use ColorOnly at-home can order their custom formulation at www.coloronly.com , now available for 25 percent off regular pricing using promo code COLOR. For those wishing to try ColorOnly's salon service in Coral Springs, appointments can easily be booked online at www.coloronly.com or by calling 954-869-3030.

About ColorOnly:

