ColorProof Founder Jim Markham Recounts His Celebrity Stylist Days As Technical Consultant For Quentin Tarantino's Upcoming Film

Jim began his career as a barber in New Mexico, but quickly catapulted himself into the limelight when he aligned with Sebring in Hollywood. Jay became Jim's mentor, friend and business partner and together they perfected scissor-over-comb barbering for their celebrity clientele including actors Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Johnny Carson, and Frank Sinatra, to name a few. Following Jay's untimely death, Jim took over the Sebring business as his successor and went on to found four other successful haircare companies. In his role as technical consultant, Jim played an important role in the set decoration, ensuring the authenticity of the props, grooming tools, and the Sebring product line for the recreation of Sebring's Hollywood salon. "It was a crazy time to be young and successful, and running with that inner circle of celebs," says Jim. "It was an honor to be involved with the film and able to share my firsthand accounts of the Hollywood scene and professional styling during the late '60s."

Jim adds, "Today, we are seeing a shift back to the longer styles for men made popular during that era, and Tarantino's movie will have an impact on making these coveted looks mainstream again. As part of ColorProof's 2019 Education Curriculum, we are thrilled to offer a class for stylists featuring the Markham/Sebring scissor-over-comb technique, teaching modernized versions of styles seen on Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio within the movie."

For more information on ColorProof's Education Offerings, contact education@colorproof.com. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is distributed by Sony Pictures and scheduled to release July 26, 2019.

