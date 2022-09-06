Colors So Vibrant, You Can Taste Them: HunterLab Celebrates 70 Years of Helping Humanity by Measuring Color - Partners with Meat-Substitute Industry for Delicious New Protein Future

'We've been here for decades, working with the technology of color to help industries make food look good enough to eat'

RESTON, Va., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HunterLab proudly celebrated its 70th anniversary by announcing a major new partnership with several plant-based protein producers – including Beyond Meat, The Better Meat Co., and Plantible Foods – who lead the pack as providers of meatless protein. Creators of the foundational Hunter L, a, b values, used in global spectrophotometry, HunterLab provides the most innovative, user friendly, full spectrum color-measurement technology for both plant-protein producers and virtually all other segments of the food industry.

"We know that plant-based proteins and those alternatives are certainly on the rise," said Paul Barnes, Sales Manager of HunterLab. "We've seen global per-capita meat consumption drop in the last decade and, more recently, disruptions of traditional meat processing have caused various supply issues globally. We're seeing unprecedented historic acceleration in the interest of plant-based protein type products."

HunterLab – The Industry Standard in Spectrophotometers

Excited by a bright new future of plant-based protein substitutes that help decrease the global impact of animal agriculture, HunterLab is helping design a whole new spectrum of possibilities for food. With food, color plays a vital role in sensory appeal and flavor perception along with practical safety applications.

Color can indicate freshness, quality, and even reveal problems with ingredients, processing, and environmental factors that ultimately impact flavor and sales. Developing appealing colors and maintaining consistency calls for objective measurements using state-of-the-art spectrophotometers that are perfectly accurate, easy to use, and backed by a team of prismatic experts. HunterLab maintains an entire evolving line, including:

Benchtop: Replicating the human visual response to color, including applications where gloss and texture affect the color measurement. Perfect for samples that are messy, or not smooth and uniform. Reduces sample preparation and cleanup time while ensuring precise measurement accuracy and consistency.





Replicating the human visual response to color, including applications where gloss and texture affect the color measurement. Perfect for samples that are messy, or not smooth and uniform. Reduces sample preparation and cleanup time while ensuring precise measurement accuracy and consistency. Portable: Measure color outside of the lab, including samples on plant production floors, in storage areas, shipping departments, or almost anywhere needed. With durable ergonomic, portable, handheld designs that promote one-hand, one-touch operation – producing sample measurements in seconds.





Measure color outside of the lab, including samples on plant production floors, in storage areas, shipping departments, or almost anywhere needed. With durable ergonomic, portable, handheld designs that promote one-hand, one-touch operation – producing sample measurements in seconds. In-Process / In-Line : Providing continuous color measurement data throughout a production run, enabling quick responses to color variations in real time. Ensure quality, maintain brand images, and maximize efficiency while reducing material waste.





: Providing continuous color measurement data throughout a production run, enabling quick responses to color variations in real time. Ensure quality, maintain brand images, and maximize efficiency while reducing material waste. Quality Control Software; Service, Validation, and Compliance: Color matching software that reports absolute and color-difference data in all widely used color scales, under various lighting and observing conditions. Validation and compliance software, printed-validation and compliance notebooks, customized performance qualifications, and everything else needed for onsite installation and training.

"Color is always key for delivering a positive, protein-packed experience," said Bob Weaver, President & COO for HunterLab. "It's pretty simple: if it doesn't look good, people will not want to eat it. We already know the health benefits of plant-based proteins, and the global eco-benefits of eating less meat are also well understood. People want a solution, but they want a solution that looks as good as it tastes. And that is exactly how we can help."

Learn more about the importance of color, spectrophotometry, and the latest protein-based product applications by visiting our website at: www.HunterLab.com. And for up-to-the minute HunterLab news, follow them on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter.

About HunterLab

An absolute titan in spectrophotometry for over 70 years, HunterLab and its founder Richard Hunter are the inventors of Hunter L, a, b values – the foundation of color quality measurement used in industry today. HunterLab is the only color measurement company that offers a complete line of advanced geometry instrumentation – portable, laboratory bench-top, and production in-line – that provide solutions for every color quality challenge you may have. And, as a 100% employee-owned company, HunterLab has worked with thousands of businesses and organizations over the decades. Yet, still knows how to make each client feel like the one and only. Learn more at: www.HunterLab.com.

Media Contact:



Ed Rutherfurd, CMO

760-420-6953

[email protected]

SOURCE HunterLab