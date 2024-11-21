ColorTokens and Claroty Join Forces to Enhance Cyber-Physical Systems Protection

New Alliance Brings Breach Readiness to Industrial Systems by Combining Unmatched Asset Visibility and Zero Trust Microsegmentation Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc ., the leading global enterprise microsegmentation company, today announced a new alliance with Claroty , the cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection company. This groundbreaking collaboration unites Claroty's unmatched asset visibility with ColorToken's zero-trust microsegmentation technology, equipping industrial organizations with a unified approach to securing their mission-critical infrastructure against cyberattacks.

This partnership comes at a critical time for industrial leaders as digital threats continue to grow. The integration of legacy operational technology (OT) with modern CPS and IT networks introduces new exposures across networks, increasing the risk of cyberattacks and ransomware. With Industry 4.0 and 5.0 initiatives accelerating, robust security measures are essential to protect these interconnected systems and ensure operational continuity. This collaboration empowers operations and security leaders to identify and safeguard mission-critical systems from ransomware and other digital disruptions. Breaches impacting OT can have severe consequences, such as safety hazards, productivity declines, and operational downtime, with cascading effects that can disrupt critical infrastructure on a national scale.

ColorTokens' granular microsegmentation, breach containment, critical asset isolation, and dynamic policy enforcement via its Xshield microsegmentation platform perfectly complement Claroty xDome's industry-leading capabilities in asset discovery, exposure management, network protection, and threat detection that are purpose-built for CPS. Together, their joint solutions offer organizations unprecedented real-time asset visibility and proactive threat containment without sacrificing productivity or causing disruption.

The collaboration bridges a long-standing security gap across cyber-physical landscapes by providing a consolidated security view through Claroty xDome and ColorTokens Xshield. For business leaders managing both OT and IT environments, this partnership offers simplified security governance with end-to-end visibility and control.

"In an era where cyberattacks on industrial enterprises are rising, our partnership with Claroty sets a new standard for securing critical infrastructure," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder of ColorTokens. "With the convergence of OT and IT environments expanding the attack surface, organizations require modern, scalable, and pervasive digital resilience strategies that go beyond traditional protections. Together, we enable that."

"We are excited to bring together Claroty xDome with ColorTokens Xshield to help organizations effectively reduce risk and secure their mission-critical infrastructure," said Stephan Goldberg, Vice President of Business Development at Claroty. "By integrating our asset discovery and profiling capabilities with ColorTokens' zero trust microsegmentation, we can offer a robust solution that leverages our deep domain expertise to address the unique challenges of securing cyber-physical systems and operational technology environments."

