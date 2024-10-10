ColorTokens Appoints Former MD Anderson CTO Chuck Suitor as Strategic Advisor for Healthcare

Chuck Suitor will support ColorTokens continued expansion in healthcare industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc. , the leading enterprise microsegmentation company, announced today that Chuck Suitor has joined its Board of Advisors to help accelerate its healthcare presence. Suitor will provide strategic guidance as ColorTokens continues to innovate its differentiated cybersecurity offerings for the healthcare industry.

With over 35 years of experience including 28 years at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Suitor brings deep healthcare IT expertise to the ColorTokens Board. Moreover, his experience as a Medical Services Corps Officer in the U.S. Army will help ColorTokens address the needs of healthcare service providers to federal government employees.

"I was highly impressed as a customer with ColorTokens' innovations in making microsegmentation both achievable and impactful," said Chuck Suitor, Strategic Advisor, Healthcare at ColorTokens. "The healthcare industry is highly vulnerable to devastating ransomware attacks not only in their IT networks but increasingly in their Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices. After I retired from MD Anderson, I wanted to continue to contribute to the healthcare community by helping development of higher levels of cyber protection that can be implemented by any healthcare organization. A seat on ColorTokens' Advisory Board gives me that opportunity."

ColorTokens Xshield offers the industry's most comprehensive microsegmentation coverage, securing cloud environments, containers, micro-services, hybrid setups, on-premises infrastructure, and more – ranging from data centers to IoT devices. With ColorTokens Xshield solutions, healthcare organizations gain complete visibility into east-west traffic, allowing them to identify application dependencies and protect mission-critical applications. Xshield also protects against 'Exception Requests' for both legacy and unmanaged Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, automates the isolation of critical assets during a breach, and mitigates the impact of supply chain or third-party breaches.

"Chuck's addition to our board will inform our product development as we continue to help organizations become 'breach ready' and strengthen their defenses by drastically minimizing the risk of cyberattacks," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO of ColorTokens. "Cybercriminals are targeting healthcare facilities like hospitals with increased frequency as they attempt to access databases full of sensitive, valuable patient information and disrupt critical operations. With our comprehensive microsegmentation solution and Chuck's expertise and endorsement, we are strategically poised to help healthcare organizations prioritize security in the face of an evolving threat landscape."

The news of Suitor's appointment closely follows recent recognition in multiple analyst reports for its microsegmentation capabilities. Most recently, ColorTokens was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 report, in which it achieved the highest ratings among Leaders within the Operational Technology, Healthcare, and IoT evaluation category. ColorTokens was also included on the Constellation Shortlists™ for Healthcare IT Security and Microsegmentation in Q3 of 2024.

"As the need to protect sensitive patient data grows, microsegmentation is becoming essential for healthcare entities' cybersecurity strategies," said R "Ray" Wang, Founder & Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "ColorTokens' inclusion in the Constellation Shortlist™ for Healthcare IT Security and Microsegmentation highlights its innovative approach to safeguarding critical healthcare infrastructure and represents the cutting-edge solutions highlighted in the overall Constellation Shortlist™ program."

