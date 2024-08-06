ColorTokens Expands APAC Operations following Significant Demand for Microsegmentation

Key appointments establish strong presence in APAC, underscoring aggressive growth and global commitment to breach readiness in the region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., the leading global enterprise microsegmentation company, announced significant growth ambitions in Asia Pacific (APAC) with a target of increasing customers by 40% year over year and the establishment of a 100% partner-driven go to market program; while also bringing on experienced leadership as it sets itself up for sustained expansion in the region.

This follows strong demand for micro-perimeters to mitigate and minimize the impact of cyber-attacks and for organizations in APAC to be breach ready. APAC experienced the highest year-on-year surge in weekly attacks in 2023 growing at an average of 1,823 attackers per organization, a 16% increase according to research by Check Point.

Microsegmentation was recognized as being well into the slope of enlightenment by Gartner in its Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2024. It is now becoming a fundamental technology necessary to protect critical digital operations for CISOs, CIOs, Risk Managers and Infrastructure Leaders in APAC.

With the number and sophistication of cyber-attacks increasing, focusing a security approach on preventing the breach is a significant risk. Security leaders are now turning their cyber defenses towards stopping attackers moving laterally and extending access to their networks to minimize the impact of a breach. ColorTokens is uniquely positioned to support this shift and has invested in its operations in APAC as demand continues to grow in the region.

New editions to the APAC leadership team include Satyen Desai as Vice President of the Asia Pacific region, Benjamin Ong as Regional Sales Director for the ASEAN region, and Daniel Churches as Sales Director for the ANZ region. Satyen will report into Jagdish Mahapatra, who joined ColorTokens as the Chief Revenue Officer last year having held pivotal positions at industry giants like McAfee, CrowdStrike, and Cisco.

"As we continue to expand our customer base and partner network, the APAC region plays a crucial role in our growth strategy," said Mahapatra. "To promote our ongoing trajectory, our team continues to attract top talent to support our strategic mission. I'm delighted to welcome Satyen, Benjamin and Daniel to the team to further develop our business pipeline and help organizations become breach ready in APAC."

Satyen Desai will oversee the go-to-market strategy and execution for APAC, operating from Singapore. With three decades of experience in the region, Desai has held significant positions at industry leading companies such as IBM, SAP, Cisco, NTT, Oracle, and most recently Cloudflare. Desai will leverage Singapore's status as a regional hub to further build out ColorTokens growing customer base. His extensive expertise and strong relationships with customers and partners will be instrumental in driving international market growth.

"The total addressable market for microsegmentation globally is set to reach US$12.47 billion by 2030 according to research by Exactitude Consultancy. We're seeing strong demand in APAC with a significant number of enterprise customers who need help strengthening their cybersecurity posture. To support this, we will look to lean on and continue to invest in the channel to drive growth," said Desai. "Our existing partners will be instrumental for our go-to-market strategy, and commitment to helping organizations become breach ready to prevent cyberattacks."

ColorTokens works with key partners in Australia and Singapore, enabling them to leverage their partners' strengths while focusing on innovation and core competencies, ultimately delivering value-added solutions to its customers worldwide.

It also recently signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with ISACA Singapore as part of its APAC expansion. This partnership focuses on cybersecurity education, talent development, leadership, and joint skill development. The collaboration aims to foster innovation and enhance cybersecurity measures, contributing to a more secure digital landscape in Singapore.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions.

