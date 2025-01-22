ColorTokens Expands Microsegmentation Services for Healthcare, Welcomes Dr. Guru Gurushankar to Drive Innovation Amid Rising Cyber Threats

Dr. Gurushankar Brings Recognized Leadership and Expertise Across Healthcare and Life Sciences Industries to Lead the Deployment of Industry-Ready Microsegmentation Capability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc ., a global leader in enterprise microsegmentation, today announced the appointment of Dr. Guru Gurushankar as Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS) vertical. With extensive leadership experience at global healthcare organizations, including Philips, AWS Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, and GE Healthcare, Gurushankar brings an exceptional track record as an industry leader with proven experience in meeting customer demand and delivering on innovation and growth.

In his new role, Dr. Gurushankar will be the global healthcare lead for ColorTokens, focusing initially on the significant need to help hospitals, clinical research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device companies to reliably and confidently secure the most important and private information – patient data.

"Our commitment to delivering unparalleled security solutions for the healthcare industry is stronger than ever," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO, ColorTokens. "With Dr. Gurushankar's global expertise and proven leadership, we are poised to further expand our footprint in this critical sector. From our work with MD Anderson Clinic to implementing zero trust microsegmentation architecture at Omega Healthcare , ColorTokens continues to protect healthcare organizations against the rising tide of cyberattacks."

Before joining ColorTokens, Gurushankar held pivotal roles including Senior Vice President of Royal Philips, where he led corporate development and strategic initiatives in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. At AWS Healthcare, he headed the global medical devices and diagnostics practice, driving digital transformation for med-tech and health-tech customers. Additionally, he served as VP/GM at Cardinal Health, overseeing corporate development, product innovation, and marketing for its medical division.

"We strive to provide healthcare administrators with the necessary tools to enable their clinicians to practice with ease, thus improving the lives of their patients. From protecting critical patient data in healthcare facilities, to securing the innovation and clinical research data of pharmaceutical/biotech customers, to enabling medical device customers to secure their IOT products, ColorTokens brings critical solutions across the Healthcare and Life Sciences ecosystem," said Dr. Gurushankar. "As one of the most targeted industries by cybercriminals, healthcare has a significant opportunity to adopt microsegmentation solutions. I am thrilled to join ColorTokens in helping providers, payors, pharma companies, and med-tech organizations build resilient zero trust security postures and minimize the impact of potential breaches."

Gurushankar holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, where he currently serves as a Senior Industry Fellow at the school's Mack Institute of Innovation. He also holds eight issued patents and has 16 peer-reviewed publications.

In recognition of its cutting-edge solutions, ColorTokens was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 report, achieving top ratings in the Healthcare, IoT, and Operational Technology categories. The company was also included in the Constellation Shortlists™ for Healthcare IT Security and Microsegmentation in Q3 2024.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within complex network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Microsegmentation Solutions, Q3 2024 evaluation, ColorTokens safeguards businesses by thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ensuring significant operational continuity. For more information, visit www.colortokens.com .

