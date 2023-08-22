ColorTokens Joins Forces with Altron Arrow to Deliver Comprehensive Zero Trust Solutions in South Africa

Collaboration to Implement ColorTokens' Industry-Leading Zero Trust Security Solutions into

Altron Arrow's Innovative Portfolio Offerings for Resellers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform, today announced that it has partnered with Altron Arrow, a leading distributor of electronic components in Sub-Saharan Africa, to provide enterprise Zero Trust and micro-segmentation solutions to its diverse portfolio of resellers.

The strategic collaboration with Altron Arrow expands ColorTokens' reach in the South African market to provide resellers with its Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions using software defined micro-segmentation, endpoint, cloud security, and associated managed services. In turn, Altron Arrow's customers can rely on its commitment to deliver innovative SaaS based solutions.

"At Altron Arrow, we recognize the demand for Zero Trust security and micro-segmentation solutions and were looking for a supplier with comprehensive solutions to add to our offerings," said Renato Martins, Managing Director at Altron Arrow. "Teaming up with ColorTokens will enable us to further our commitment to deliver innovative security solutions to our customers."

Through its award-winning solutions, ColorTokens simplifies, accelerates, and automates security operations to defend against attacks on data centers, hybrid models, cloud-based applications, dynamic applications, endpoints, individual users, devices, and more. Altron Arrow reseller customers will now benefit from increased network visibility, breach containment, ransomware, and legacy asset protection, all while ensuring compliance.

"Altron Arrow has a diverse range of reseller relationships and commercial strength," said Kevin Ware-Lane, Country Manager – UK, Ireland and South Africa, ColorTokens. "We are excited to work with them as this will allow us to extend the benefit of Zero Trust to the South African market through our solutions. ColorTokens has a 100% channel model, fully supporting reseller success and long-term profitable relationships."

About Altron Arrow

Altron Arrow is the leading distributor of electronic components in Sub-Saharan Africa. Altron Arrow is a 50/50 joint venture partnership (established 1998) between Altron Ltd, South Africa's JSE listed premier multi-billion Rand Information and Communication Technology group and Arrow Electronics Inc. a 37 billion US dollar Fortune 109 Company that is a NYSE listed global distributor of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, Inc. is a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform. ColorTokens' solution is the industry's only platform that offers cost-effective and comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity protection across enterprise's diverse network and use scenarios. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to fully realize the benefit of Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful, contextual information about the application, microservices, and protected resources. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform automatically deploys modern security controls and increases security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, or changes to a client's existing systems.

Media Contact:

Caroline Dobyns

Lumina Communications for ColorTokens

[email protected]

SOURCE ColorTokens