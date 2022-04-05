ColorTokens Launches Xcloud, Autonomous Cloud Security Protection for All Enterprise Environments

ColorTokens expands the Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform to include comprehensive cloud security for the modern enterprise, launching Xcloud in AWS Marketplace.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc. , a leading innovator in autonomous Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, announced the launch of its new product, Xcloud. Xcloud's agentless, automated, and deep scanning technology finds the most elusive threats across cloud and container environments fast and without disruption. Xcloud combines vulnerability management, malware detection, and compliance monitoring all in one platform, saving time, resources, and cost. Customers worldwide can now gain access to Xcloud directly from AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Today's enterprises are leveraging cloud technologies at a hyper-scale. According to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cloud Security, 2021 , "By 2023, 70% of all enterprise workloads will be deployed in cloud infrastructure and platform services, up from 40% in 2020. By 2025, more than 99% of cloud breaches will have a root cause of preventable misconfigurations or mistakes by end-users."

To address the unique challenges of cloud security — shortages of skilled staff, tools not designed for the cloud, limited or no visibility, and the inability to control cloud security — enterprises need simple, fast, agentless, and autonomous tools to provide the support they need.

"In today's cloud era, it is widely embraced that cloud environments require agentless tools. But current tools for cloud security follow a fragmented approach, and these siloed point security tools cannot deliver end-to-end visibility on the comprehensive security posture of the enterprise business," says Rajesh Khazanchi, chief executive officer of ColorTokens. "ColorTokens now uniquely solves enterprise cloud security challenges, combining Xcloud with our comprehensive platform to bring unparalleled risk visibility, essential insights, and automation into the risks that threaten cloud and container environments."

With nothing to install, deploy, or configure, Xcloud keeps you secure automatically. Xcloud uniquely allows security teams to find and fix the deepest risks in their cloud:

Uncover more critical risks. Xcloud's ShadowScan™ dives deeper into workloads and containers at the OS level to detect vulnerabilities and risky configuration issues that are often missed. ShadowScan™ creates and scans a complete replica of workloads to eliminate disruptions, downtime, and impact to applications.

Prevent supply chain attacks. Xcloud's ChainScan™ uncovers hidden vulnerabilities in critical application libraries and scans container and cloud workloads for all software dependencies. This allows enterprises to identify the risks introduced in third-party packages throughout their entire application software supply chain.

Detect the latest threats. Xcloud automatically tracks the latest vulnerabilities and malware from multiple threat intelligence and vulnerability sources. Every security scan of environments uses a real-time database to find the latest threats so businesses can continuously detect and remediate new threats.

"When compared to the two other leading solutions in the cloud security market, ColorTokens' Xcloud uniquely delivers brilliant ease of use and unmatched deep visibility into the cloud," says Harish Akali, CTO of ColorTokens.

Ravi Pattabhi, VP of cloud security at ColorTokens, adds, "As a result of Xcloud's automated, agentless, customer-obsessed approach, combined with its availability in AWS Marketplace, Xcloud delivers instantaneous onboarding and results and without any disruption."

To access Xcloud today, visit ColorTokens in AWS Marketplace .

To download a copy of the Gartner report, go to: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4004061/hype-cycle-for-cloud-security-2021 ]

ABOUT COLORTOKENS

ColorTokens Inc. is a leading innovator in SaaS-based Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that provides global enterprises with a unique set of products and services for securing applications, data, and users across cloud and hybrid environments. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform and context-aware machine learning-powered technologies, ColorTokens helps businesses accurately assess and improve their security posture dynamically.

As cloud adoption grows, traditional perimeters get redefined, and new attack vectors and threat actors materialize, corporations recognize their security posture needs to reflect their Zero Trust philosophy. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to achieve Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful contextual information about the application, microservice, or protected resource, so customers can apply Zero Trust with as secure of a perimeter as they can. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform can automatically deploy next-generation security controls and increase security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, reboots, or changes to a client's existing systems.

For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com .

