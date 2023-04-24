ColorTokens Named Four-Time Winner of Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

ColorTokens Honored as Four-Time Winner in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2023

SANTA CLARA, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform, is proud to announce it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Hot Company – Zero Trust

Editor's Choice – Zero Trust Platform

Editor's Choice – Microsegmentation

Best Product – Container Security

ColorTokens' recent flurry of recognitions across the industry validates its platform approach to Zero Trust security. ColorTokens' platform solution is trusted by global enterprises to secure their critical servers, applications and users across a wide range of network topology from on-premise and cloud to hybrid and containers.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-founder of ColorTokens.

"To be recognized by top judges, who are leading infosec experts from around the world, further validates our vision and strategy to bring the most comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity solution to market. I couldn't be more pleased."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. ColorTokens is absolutely worthy of this [these] coveted award[s] and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The award judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. Cyber Defense Magazine is always looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

The full list of winners can be found at the link here. To learn more about ColorTokens and its award-winning cybersecurity solutions, visit here.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, Inc. is a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform. ColorTokens' solution is the industry's only platform that offers cost-effective and comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity protection across enterprise's diverse network and use scenarios. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to fully realize the benefit of Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful, contextual information about the application, microservices, and protected resources. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform automatically deploys modern security controls and increases security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, or changes to a client's existing systems.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

ColorTokens Media Inquiries

Contact: Caroline Dobyns, Lumina Communications for ColorTokens

Email: [email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE ColorTokens