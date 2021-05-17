ColorTokens Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens, a Zero Trust cybersecurity platform company, announced today that it has won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:

Hot Company in Security Company of the Year Publisher's Choice in SaaS/Cloud Security Next-Gen in Cloud Workload Protection Next-Gen in Micro-segmentation

"We're honored to receive four of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Rajesh Khazanchi, Co-Founder and CEO of ColorTokens. "This recognition is a direct reflection of the success of the Xtended ZeroTrust Platform , the success of our customers, and the commitment of the entire ColorTokens team to help meet the security demands of modern enterprises."

ColorTokens is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "ColorTokens is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment."

Please join ColorTokens virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as it shares its red carpet experience and proudly displays its trophy online at its website, blog and social media channels.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc. is a leading innovator in SaaS-based Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, providing global enterprises with a unique set of products and services for securing applications, data, and users across cloud and hybrid environments. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform and context-aware machine learning-powered technologies, ColorTokens helps businesses accurately assess and improve their security posture dynamically. With a team of over 400 people, ColorTokens has global office locations in Santa Clara, California; New York; London; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Bengaluru, India. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

