ColorTokens Partners with Finesse to Help Middle East Enterprises Tackle Zero-Day Vulnerabilities with Zero Trust

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven organizations to fast-track their digital transformation initiatives and embrace cloud solutions to adapt to the new normal. However, the digital shift has given rise to the proliferation of data breaches and ransomware attacks in 2020. The UAE alone saw a 250% increase in cyberattacks , targeting businesses across multiple sectors. This sharp increase in cyber incidents has prompted customer demands for a fresh approach to security.

ColorTokens offers an integrated approach to understanding and mitigating cyberthreats across networks, endpoints and applications through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform, which comprises Xshield, Xprotect, and Xaccess. ColorTokens enables organizations to accurately assess and drastically improve their security postures, ensuring cyber-resiliency across cloud and hybrid environments. Xaccess, the newest addition to the Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform, is ColorTokens' solution for Zero Trust secure access for remote employees, third parties, or contractors from distributed locations as they connect with their cloud- or datacenter-based applications or data. Like Xshield and Xprotect, Xaccess is infrastructure-agnostic and cloud-delivered to support unlimited, scalable access control regardless of resource and end-user location.

With this partnership, Finesse can give regional customers the ability to instantly visualize and segment their entire IT infrastructure, proactively protect endpoints, and contain and respond to zero-day attacks—all while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools.

"With the exponential growth of cyberthreats in the Middle East, traditional security approaches that follow a 'castle-and-moat' principle are no longer sufficient to protect today's enterprise networks," said Lee Ealey-Newman, VP Channels for EMEA, ColorTokens. "To prevail against an increasingly malevolent threat landscape, adopting micro-segmentation and a Zero Trust approach that extends to the endpoint has become mission-critical for modern enterprises. We believe that Finesse, with its strong presence in the Middle East and in-depth industry knowledge, is well-positioned to deliver ColorTokens' ground-breaking, end-to-end Zero Trust platform to regional customers. In addition, this partnership complements our vision of building a robust channel ecosystem comprised of top-notch partners, together with our trusted regional value-added distributor, Credence Security."

Finesse specializes in delivering bespoke digital solutions around Business Intelligence (BI), analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), blockchain, security and more, to over 300 customers across sectors such as BFSI, education, energy, healthcare and public sector among others.

Adhish Pillai, Practice Lead Cybersecurity, Finesse, said, "Partnering with a premier cybersecurity innovator such as ColorTokens allows us to offer our customers a cutting-edge and easy-to-deploy Zero Trust platform. To win against today's increasingly sophisticated cyberadversaries, organizations need to adopt a proactive and holistic security strategy that transcends traditional methods. ColorTokens' Xtended ZeroTrust Platform can address this industry demand, and we are excited to work with them in providing the strongest protection and greatest value to our customers."

Philip Cherian, Regional Channel Director, Credence Security, said, "With enterprise boundaries expanding beyond corporate perimeters, securing the network has become more important than ever. Zero Trust plays a critical role in addressing this market need, and that's why bringing this security approach to more and more customers across the region is a key priority for Credence Security. We are confident that Finesse is the right partner to take ColorTokens' Zero Trust innovations to new heights."

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA speciality Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor-made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including AccessData, ColorTokens, an Exterro company, Finesse, HumanFirewall, Entrust, Magnet Forensics, Netskope, SealPath, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

ABOUT COLORTOKENS:

ColorTokens Inc. is a leading innovator in SaaS-based Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions providing global enterprises with a unique set of products and services for securing applications, data, and users across cloud and hybrid environments. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform and context-aware machine learning-powered technologies, ColorTokens helps businesses accurately assess and improve their security posture dynamically.

As cloud adoption grows, traditional perimeters get redefined, and new attack vectors and threat actors materialize, corporations recognize their security posture needs to reflect their Zero Trust philosophy. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to achieve Zero Trust by utilizing rich, meaningful contextual information about the application, microservice, or protected resource, so customers can apply Zero Trust with as secure of a perimeter as they can. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform can automatically deploy next-generation security controls and increase security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, reboots, or changes to a client's existing systems.

For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com

ABOUT FINESSE:

We are a professional Cyber Security and Consulting services company headquartered in UAE with presence across India and GCC market. We are a global provider of the Cyber Security Professional Services, Remote Support, Certified Trainings, Outsourcing, Assessment and GRC Consulting Services, additionally we also offer services on the Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Managed Security Services (MSS).

We are established by Industry Security experts who have extensive experience working with End-User, System Integrators, Distributors and Vendors, and understand the regional gap and challenges in the Cyber Security Industry. We are going beyond to build the trust and strategic relationship to deliver the standard and customized services packages that can meet the business expectations.

For more information, please visit www.finessedirect.com

