ColorTokens Welcomes Agnidipta Sarkar as Vice President CISO Advisory

News provided by

ColorTokens

26 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Agnidipta Sarkar, former Group CISO at Biocon, joins ColorTokens as VP CISO Advisory to support the company's growth in the Zero Trust security market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading Unified Zero Trust Platform provider, announced today that Agnidipta Sarkar has started as Vice President, CISO Advisory.

In his new role, Agni will provide strategic direction for ColorTokens as it continues to innovate and expand in the field of Zero Trust. ColorTokens' solutions are used by global enterprises to address cybersecurity issues with confidence by automating, simplifying, and accelerating their Zero Trust framework. It is the industry's only platform that offers comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity coverage across cloud, containers, micro-services, hybrid, on-premise, data center, and remote users—powered by ColorToken's innovation, agility, and execution. 

With over three decades of experience in cybersecurity, crisis management, privacy protection, and risk optimization, Agni brings a wealth of knowledge to ColorTokens. In the past, he has served in many technical and executive leadership positions, most recently as the Group Chief Information Security Officer at Biocon, an Indian biopharmaceutical company that specializes in healthcare innovation and is transforming digitally. In his role at Biocon, Agni ensured that the Group's digital transformation program was resilient at every step of the journey by continuously adapting its cybersecurity capabilities and posture with applicable threats and risks. Agni also has auditing experience and continues to contribute to standardization through various panels on international standards bodies like the ISO, CSA, NIST, and BCI.

"Agni is a well-respected industry leader in cybersecurity with a fresh perspective on how to optimize digital resiliency through structured approaches like Zero Trust," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder at ColorTokens. "We couldn't be happier that he is joining our team to provide strategic direction as we continue innovating in the Zero Trust security market."

Agni believes in the mantra "do what you can, with what you have, where you are." Agni's hallmark has always been to ensure a steady balance between enabling the economic objectives of the digital business and investing in the control objectives that can build abilities to defend, withstand, and recover from cyber threats. "A disruptive CISO always wears two hats—one as a business leader with razor-sharp focus on changes essential for digital transformation, and the other as a technology evangelist who can direct cybersecurity strategies to leverage tools, techniques, and procedures to achieve those business goals," maintains Agni. Before Biocon, Agni worked with some of the top global technology companies such as DXC Technologies, HPE, HP, Wipro, and HCL.

Upon joining ColorTokens, Agni said, "Zero Trust is a highly misunderstood subject in the industry, yet it needs to be at the core of every cybersecurity program. I am thrilled to join ColorTokens and leverage the company's leadership position to learn and evangelize every powerful Zero Trust cybersecurity story from our customers, partners, and practitioners to help carve out context-specific programs and help the world adopt Zero Trust. There is a huge need to have zero trust ambassadors and ColorTokens is the perfect platform to launch it as a community-driven program."

Listen to Agni speak in ColorTokens' upcoming webinar, How Organizations Successfully Overcome Challenges in their Zero Trust Security Initiatives, on August 3rd, 2023, 10 a.m. PST at the link here.

To learn more about ColorTokens and its award-winning cybersecurity solutions, visit here.

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens, Inc. is a leading provider of Unified Zero Trust Platform. ColorTokens' solution is the industry's only platform that offers cost-effective and comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity protection across enterprise's diverse network and use scenarios. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to fully realize the benefit of Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful, contextual information about the application, microservices, and protected resources. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform automatically deploys modern security controls and increases security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, or changes to a client's existing systems.  

ColorTokens Media Contact
Caroline Dobyns
Lumina Communications for ColorTokens
[email protected]  

SOURCE ColorTokens

Also from this source

ColorTokens Continues Its Market-Leading Innovation following RSA Conference

ColorTokens Named Four-Time Winner of Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.