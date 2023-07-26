ColorTokens Welcomes Agnidipta Sarkar as Vice President CISO Advisory

Agnidipta Sarkar, former Group CISO at Biocon, joins ColorTokens as VP CISO Advisory to support the company's growth in the Zero Trust security market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., a leading Unified Zero Trust Platform provider, announced today that Agnidipta Sarkar has started as Vice President, CISO Advisory.

In his new role, Agni will provide strategic direction for ColorTokens as it continues to innovate and expand in the field of Zero Trust. ColorTokens' solutions are used by global enterprises to address cybersecurity issues with confidence by automating, simplifying, and accelerating their Zero Trust framework. It is the industry's only platform that offers comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity coverage across cloud, containers, micro-services, hybrid, on-premise, data center, and remote users—powered by ColorToken's innovation, agility, and execution.

With over three decades of experience in cybersecurity, crisis management, privacy protection, and risk optimization, Agni brings a wealth of knowledge to ColorTokens. In the past, he has served in many technical and executive leadership positions, most recently as the Group Chief Information Security Officer at Biocon, an Indian biopharmaceutical company that specializes in healthcare innovation and is transforming digitally. In his role at Biocon, Agni ensured that the Group's digital transformation program was resilient at every step of the journey by continuously adapting its cybersecurity capabilities and posture with applicable threats and risks. Agni also has auditing experience and continues to contribute to standardization through various panels on international standards bodies like the ISO, CSA, NIST, and BCI.

"Agni is a well-respected industry leader in cybersecurity with a fresh perspective on how to optimize digital resiliency through structured approaches like Zero Trust," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder at ColorTokens. "We couldn't be happier that he is joining our team to provide strategic direction as we continue innovating in the Zero Trust security market."

Agni believes in the mantra "do what you can, with what you have, where you are." Agni's hallmark has always been to ensure a steady balance between enabling the economic objectives of the digital business and investing in the control objectives that can build abilities to defend, withstand, and recover from cyber threats. "A disruptive CISO always wears two hats—one as a business leader with razor-sharp focus on changes essential for digital transformation, and the other as a technology evangelist who can direct cybersecurity strategies to leverage tools, techniques, and procedures to achieve those business goals," maintains Agni. Before Biocon, Agni worked with some of the top global technology companies such as DXC Technologies, HPE, HP, Wipro, and HCL.

Upon joining ColorTokens, Agni said, "Zero Trust is a highly misunderstood subject in the industry, yet it needs to be at the core of every cybersecurity program. I am thrilled to join ColorTokens and leverage the company's leadership position to learn and evangelize every powerful Zero Trust cybersecurity story from our customers, partners, and practitioners to help carve out context-specific programs and help the world adopt Zero Trust. There is a huge need to have zero trust ambassadors and ColorTokens is the perfect platform to launch it as a community-driven program."

