ColorTokens Welcomes Former Senior CrowdStrike Executive, Amol Kulkarni, to Board of Advisors

Kulkarni brings nearly 25 years of experience in leadership roles with CrowdStrike and Microsoft to support the company's continued momentum

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc., the leading enterprise microsegmentation company, today announced the appointment of Amol Kulkarni to its Board of Advisors. Kulkarni, who previously held senior positions at CrowdStrike and Microsoft, joins ColorTokens as an avid supporter of the company's "breach-ready" strategy and segmentation-focused platform approach. He will leverage over 20 years of experience to help drive ColorTokens' continued commitment to protecting global enterprises from breaches by preventing the lateral spread of malware.

Before joining ColorTokens, Kulkarni served as the Chief Product and Engineering Officer at CrowdStrike, where he led their product and engineering organizations, with responsibility for the definition and delivery of CrowdStrike's product and platform vision and roadmap. Before CrowdStrike, Kulkarni spent 14 years at Microsoft in various product and software positions including Bing's knowledge platform. Kulkarni also currently sits on the boards of Dynatrace and JumpCloud.

"In today's rapidly evolving cyber landscape, the traditional reactive approach to security is no longer sufficient," said Kulkarni. "As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated and their breakout time decreases, organizations must pivot toward a proactive security stance to stay ahead of threats. ColorTokens' Xshield Microsegmentation platform exemplifies this proactive approach, offering unique capabilities to prevent, contain, and recover from breaches. Drawing from my extensive experience in cybersecurity technology, including roles at industry giants like Microsoft and disruptors like CrowdStrike, I am thrilled to support ColorTokens as a board advisor. Together, we're empowering organizations to become breach-ready and safeguard their businesses against evolving threats."

"Having Amol, a prominent figure in cybersecurity, endorse our proactive breach-ready strategy is a testament to the strength of our approach," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO of ColorTokens. "With his support, we're confident that we're on the right path to revolutionizing cybersecurity and delivering unparalleled protection to our customers. Together, we're reshaping the cybersecurity landscape and ensuring that organizations can confidently navigate today's digital threats."

Kulkarni's appointment to ColorTokens' Board of Advisors closely follows recent upgrades to its flagship enterprise microsegmentation platform, Xshield, which provides comprehensive microsegmentation capabilities across a wide array of diverse computing environments. The company's continued innovation has resulted in recent industry recognition including two Globee Cybersecurity Awards in the categories of Microsegmentation and Container Security.

ColorTokens, the premier enterprise microsegmentation provider, specializes in making organizations "breach ready" by halting the lateral spread of ransomware and malware within intricate network infrastructures using its innovative ColorTokens Xshield™ platform. The platform visualizes traffic patterns between workloads, devices, and users, enabling organizations to enforce granular micro-perimeters, swiftly isolate critical assets, and respond to breaches effectively. By thwarting ransomware and malware attacks, ColorTokens safeguards businesses, ensuring significant savings in potential disruptions.

