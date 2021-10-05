Colospan accelerates FDA pivotal trial and appoints medtech veteran, Gregory D. Casciaro, to the Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass and KFAR SABA, Israel, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colospan which develops novel solutions for colorectal surgery, announced today the appointment of Gregory D. Casciaro to its board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Greg to the Board of Directors. With four decades of medical device experience and a proven track record of successfully leading private and public companies, Greg is a true asset and will be instrumental in shaping the company's future strategic horizon," said Boaz Assaf, CEO and Founder of Colospan.

Throughout his career, Mr. Casciaro has served in numerous executive leadership roles in the medtech industry, most recently as the President and CEO of Cardiac Dimension and prior to that as the CEO of AccessClosure(acquired by Cardinal Health), CEO of XTENT (acquired by Biosensors International), CEO of Orquest (acquired by Johnson & Johnson) and CEO of General Surgical Innovations (acquired by U.S. Surgical, now part of Medtronic).

"Colospan's innovative product is designed to address the unmet needs of anastamotic leaks, diverting stoma and their related complications," Mr. Casciaro said. "I am excited to join the Board of Directors and help lead the company forward in its journey to improve the lives of patients and positively impact healthcare economics with its novel solution"

About Colospan Ltd.

Colospan is a clinical stage medical device company that has developed a novel and proprietary solution for colorectal surgery. The company is dedicated to addressing the clinical and economic consequences of anastomotic leaks, the first and foremost challenge in colorectal surgery.

The company's IDE approved, multi-center randomized trial currently enrolling rectal cancer patients in 13 participating hospitals across the United States, Israel, and Europe. For more information on the pivotal trial visit www.stomachoice.com

Colospan's team consists of seasoned professionals in marketing, sales and development of surgical devices for colorectal surgery, supported by key opinion leaders from Europe and the United States. The CG-100 is not approved for sale in the United States and is limited to investigational use. For more information, please visit www.colospan.com

Company Contact:

Boaz Assaf, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Colospan

Related Links

http://www.colospan.com

