Colossal Raises More Than $6.9 Million to Benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation Through Its 2024 Fab Over 40 Competition

Dr. April Black has been crowned champion and will be featured on the cover of NewBeauty magazine

PHOENIX, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossal , the nation's leading professional fundraiser, announces that funds generated through the 2024 Fab Over 40 competition will result in a $6,996,794 grant to the National Breast Cancer Foundation through its charity grantmaking partner, DTCare . The annual competition, which celebrates the beauty and vitality of women over 40, brings participants together for a common purpose: to advance NBCF's mission of Helping Women Now®. Since 2022, Colossal has raised over $25 million to benefit the NBCF, making the organization one of the foundation's most significant and impactful partners .

"Partnerships like this make it possible for us to provide over thousands and thousands of women with the resources they need to face breast cancer," said Mandy O'Neill, Senior Vice President of Development at NBCF. "Thanks to Colossal, DTCare, and Fab Over 40 participants and supporters, countless lives have been impacted."

The annual grants fuel essential programs, including:

Early Detection Programs : Enabling women to access mammograms and screenings that detect breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.

: Enabling women to access mammograms and screenings that detect breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages. Patient Navigation Services : Offering guidance and support to patients as they navigate the complexities of treatment and recovery.

: Offering guidance and support to patients as they navigate the complexities of treatment and recovery. HOPE Kits : Delivering care packages filled with comforting and practical items to women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

: Delivering care packages filled with comforting and practical items to women undergoing breast cancer treatment. Community Education: Promoting awareness and prevention strategies to reduce the risks associated with breast cancer.

"What is remarkable about this partnership is that the impact is so large it will likely change the very landscape of breast cancer in the U.S. for decades to come – mortality rate, health equity, quality of life. Even more remarkable is that the success of this partnership relies on individual women helping individual women," said NBCF Chief Program Officer Douglas Feil.

This year's competition culminated in the crowning of Dr. April Black, whose faith and passion for helping others exemplify the spirit of Fab Over 40. Black will receive a $40,000 cash prize, a luxury spa-cation, and a feature on the cover of NewBeauty Magazine, a publication that celebrates beauty at every age. "For the first time ever, NewBeauty is featuring one of our readers on the cover," said Mike Glaicar, NewBeauty CEO.

Fab Over 40 continues to build a powerful community of women driven by philanthropy and empowerment. A guest appearance from Dolores Catania, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, underscored the competition's commitment to celebrating beauty, strength, and purpose. Known for her advocacy and entrepreneurial spirit, Catania embodies the values of women over 40 who are thriving and making an impact.

Fab Over 40 is sponsored by BeautyPass , which offers exclusive member perks, and TestTube by NewBeauty, which curates skincare products to help women look and feel their best. These sponsors play a pivotal role in making the competition an unforgettable experience.

To learn more, visit votefab40.co m and colossal.org .

