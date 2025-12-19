Colosseo Celebrates Grand Opening, Bringing Roman-Italian Dining to Solana Beach

The family-owned restaurant debuts to strong community turnout and warm coastal hospitality.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colosseo, a new Roman-Italian restaurant led by Sicilian-born Chef Roberto Ciacciofera, officially opened its doors on December 18, 2025, welcoming guests to its newly transformed space at 945 Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach.

The grand opening celebration drew a lively crowd of local residents, friends of the brand, and members of San Diego's hospitality community. Guests enjoyed tray-passed bites showcasing the menu, complimentary cocktails and prosecco, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the restaurant's official debut. The evening reflected Colosseo's core philosophy: authentic Roman cuisine, heartfelt hospitality, and a welcoming, community-driven atmosphere.

Colosseo represents a significant milestone for Chef Ciacciofera, whose San Diego ventures include R&G Salumeria Wine Bar. With this new concept, he brings a deeply personal interpretation of Roman cooking to the coast—rooted in tradition, family, and shared meals.

"My goal is to have a family place—my house is your house," says Ciacciofera. "Colosseo is about bringing people together over the food I grew up with and creating the kind of moments that happen when everyone gathers around the table."

The restaurant seats approximately 100 guests, with nearly half of the seating located on a covered outdoor patio. The space maintains a bright, family-friendly feel during the day and transitions into a relaxed, lounge-style setting in the evening.

The menu features classic Roman-Italian dishes such as amatriciana, carbonara, and cacio e pepe, alongside fresh fish, lamb, and rotating chef's specials. The beverage program highlights Italian wines from across the country's regions, complemented by a full-service bar offering thoughtfully crafted cocktails.

A family-driven venture, Colosseo is supported by Chef Ciacciofera's relatives, who are actively involved in daily operations—reinforcing the restaurant's warm, welcoming spirit.

Colosseo is now open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For updates and events, follow @colosseosd on Instagram.

About Colosseo

Colosseo is a Roman-Italian restaurant by Chef Roberto Ciacciofera in Solana Beach, CA, offering authentic cuisine, a curated Italian wine program, and an atmosphere designed to make every guest feel at home.

