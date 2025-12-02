Colosseum Corporation Establishes U.S. Entity and Expands Fulfillment Network

Strengthening Supply Chain Infrastructure for the Fast-Growing U.S. K-Beauty Market

LA center expansion and new facilities in New Jersey and Atlanta to meet surging K-Beauty demand



End-to-end order, inventory, and shipping management enabled by Colo AI



Supports Korea–U.S. bidirectional cross-border operations and accelerates global brands' U.S. market growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colosseum Corporation announced that it has established its U.S. subsidiary and expanded its nationwide fulfillment network by relocating and upgrading its LA fulfillment center and adding new centers in New Jersey and Atlanta. With this expansion, the company now operates a total of approximately 500,000 square feet of fulfillment infrastructure across key U.S. markets.

As a logistics technology company, Colosseum connects more than 53 specialized logistics centers across the United States, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia through its AI-powered SaaS platform Colo AI, enabling unified management of the entire logistics workflow—including inbound, storage, picking, packing, outbound, and last-mile delivery—within a single environment.

This expansion is a strategic move to meet the rapidly increasing logistics demand driven by the U.S. K-Beauty and e-commerce markets and to strengthen a scalable foundation that enables more stable, bidirectional fulfillment operations between Korea and the United States—all powered by the Colo AI platform.

Colosseum began operating its U.S. LA fulfillment center in 2022 through a partnership with global beauty platform CTKCLIP. Since the adoption of Colo AI, the LA center has seen dramatic improvements: productivity increased by 249%, error rates decreased by 93%, and stored SKU volume expanded by 141%, demonstrating clear advancements in both operational scale and quality.

Colo AI also integrates real-time order, inventory, and shipping data from major U.S. e-commerce platforms, allowing brands to manage U.S. sales and inventory from a single interface regardless of their operating country. This reduces fragmentation across North American and Asian supply chains and enables true bidirectional cross-border operations. With Colo AI, brands can maintain stable inventory operations during sales spikes and benefit from consistent, high-quality storage, packaging, and outbound processes tailored to product characteristics.

Jinsoo Park, CEO of Colosseum Corporation, said,

"This expansion represents an important step forward in executing our U.S. strategy. By delivering an AI-driven operational model proven in Korea and adapting it for the U.S. market, we will support brands in building faster, more stable logistics operations."

He added, "Our goal is to provide a unified platform that ensures supply chain stability regardless of geography, and we will continue accelerating the expansion of our integrated system."

Beyond the United States, Colosseum is strengthening partnerships across Japan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Thailand, further enhancing its ability to operate a global, tech-enabled logistics network.

About Colosseum Corporation

Founded in 2019, Colosseum Corporation is a Korean logistics technology company that transforms existing logistics centers into high-performance hubs by connecting and upgrading them—rather than building new warehouses. The company operates over 53 global fulfillment centers across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia through its AI-powered logistics SaaS platform Colo AI.

Colo AI is an AI-based SaaS solution that centralizes order, inventory, and shipping operations within a single environment and automates 26 core logistics processes. This allows brands to manage real-time inventory, order flows, and shipping status across regions from a unified interface while ensuring consistent, compliance-based outbound processing and product-specific storage and packaging quality.

Colosseum supports more than 10,000 brands, including leading Korean enterprises and global K-Beauty companies, connecting every stage of the supply chain—from factories to end customers—and enabling businesses to sell anywhere and ship everywhere through an integrated logistics environment.

https://colosseum.global/en

Q&A

Q. What logistics services does Colosseum provide in the United States?

Colosseum offers end-to-end 3PL services—including order processing, inventory management, picking/packing, last-mile coordination, and returns—through its U.S. fulfillment network. The service is optimized for categories such as K-Beauty, lifestyle goods, and food items. Colosseum also provides IOR/BOND import services, prep work, and FDA/MOCRA compliance support as part of a fully integrated solution.

Q. What are Colosseum's strengths as a U.S. 3PL partner?

Colosseum delivers high inventory accuracy, reduced lead times, cost-efficient operations, and advanced returns management through its AI-powered logistics platform. With integrated order aggregation, inventory tracking, and shipping optimization, the company enhances operational efficiency and offers fast delivery to major demand regions including New Jersey, New York, and California.

Q. What advantages do brands gain from working with Colosseum?

Brands can manage order consolidation, inventory tracking, and shipping optimization from a single platform, reducing operational complexity and improving cost efficiency. The combination of AI-driven processes and a U.S. fulfillment structure ensures stable logistics operations.

Q. Does Colosseum support bidirectional Korea–U.S. cross-border logistics?

Yes. Colosseum connects over 53 specialized logistics centers across Korea, the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia, enabling unified cross-border supply chain operations through a single platform.

Q. Can brands sell in the U.S. while managing inventory from Korea or Japan?

Yes. Colosseum's cross-border model is designed to manage complex configurations—such as U.S. sales with inventory in Korea or Japan, and outbound deliveries from Southeast Asia—within one SaaS environment. Real-time integration ensures stable U.S. e-commerce operations.

Q. Which industries does Colosseum primarily support?

Colosseum specializes in fast-growing global sectors including K-Beauty, fashion, health & wellness, lifestyle, and food, offering U.S. fulfillment and cross-border solutions tailored to these categories.

