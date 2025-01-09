Colossus SSP Integrates with Scope3 to Offer Green Media Solutions, Expanding into Sustainability

HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossus Media LLC ("Colossus SSP"), a leading supply-side advertising platform, announced a new integration with Scope3, the leading provider of carbon emissions data and reduction strategies for the media industry. This integration will empower Colossus SSP to offer its brands and agency partners high-performing green media solutions.

The integration of Scope3's advertising emissions measurement technology will allow Colossus SSP to provide its clients with actionable insights and tools to reduce the carbon footprint of their digital advertising campaigns.

"In the advertising industry, our partnership with Scope3 broadens our offerings by enabling green media buying, which often translates into higher-performing campaigns," said Lashawnda Goffin, CEO of Colossus SSP. "We are excited to provide our clients with these capabilities as all brands, from large to mid-market, demand higher performing media."

Colossus SSP's extensive reach within the general market and targeted media will now be coupled with Scope3's industry-leading emissions data. Colossus SSP and Scope3 provide sustainable solutions supporting the shift toward decarbonizing media while driving higher performance.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Green Media Solutions : Access to green media products powered by Scope3 that allow clients to measure and reduce the environmental impact of their campaigns.

: Access to green media products powered by Scope3 that allow clients to measure and reduce the environmental impact of their campaigns. Enhanced Outcomes : Strengthened ability to deliver data-optimized programmatic solutions that are impactful, performant, and sustainable.

: Strengthened ability to deliver data-optimized programmatic solutions that are impactful, performant, and sustainable. Complete Package: A comprehensive suite of services that address the social, environmental, and performance goals of modern advertising.

"We are thrilled Colossus SSP has joined us on the mission to make advertising more sustainable," said David Fischer, Head of Ad Tech Platforms, Scope3. "Both Scope3 and Colossus SSP are purpose-driven organizations with a shared commitment to enabling a responsible and sustainable internet. The work we'll be doing together will make it easier for advertisers to make informed choices about where they spend while moving the ad industry closer toward being a more sustainable and inclusive ecosystem."

Kristie MacDonald, SVP Strategic Development at Direct Digital Holdings, added, "We are pleased to partner with Scope3. Our collaboration helps advertisers make informed, responsible choices that align with sustainability and performance goals."

This integration enhances Colossus SSP's capabilities by incorporating Scope3's environmental impact data to offer the industry a comprehensive solution for addressing sustainability goals in its advertising strategies. Campaigns can now target unique audience segments, support strategic media spend, and consider environmental impact within a single platform. This combined offering simplifies the implementation of responsible advertising practices and offers metrics across various sustainability initiatives, contributing to the evolution of socially and environmentally conscious digital advertising.

By integrating Scope3 data, publishers that work with Colossus SSP will gain access to sustainability-focused budgets.

For more information about accessing Colossus SSP's new sustainable inventory to benefit your advertising efforts, please visit our website or contact [email protected].

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within the general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's buy-side platform, Orange 142, delivers significant ROI for middle-market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions for businesses in sectors ranging from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

