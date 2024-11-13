Colossus SSP Launches 'Momentum' Program to Empower Underrepresented Publishers

This program equips diverse publishers with essential resources to thrive in the evolving digital advertising landscape.

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossus Media LLC ("Colossus SSP"), the inclusive supply-side advertising platform, today announced the launch of Momentum, a new initiative designed to support and empower underrepresented publishers in the programmatic advertising space. In line with the mission of its parent company, Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: DRCT ), one of the few publicly traded Black-owned companies in the U.S., and the only Black-owned publicly traded advertising technology firm, the program addresses the challenges faced by diverse and underrepresented publishers, providing them with the tools, knowledge, and support necessary to succeed in a competitive and rapidly-evolving industry.

"Despite the significant growth and innovation within programmatic advertising, underrepresented, diverse publishers have not been provided the same resources and opportunities," said Lashawnda Goffin, CEO of Colossus SSP. "Our mission with Momentum is to reshape the digital advertising landscape by empowering underrepresented publishers with the tools and opportunities they deserve. We're not just bridging the gap between advertisers and diverse publishers—we're driving equity, innovation, and growth that will enable more diverse representation in digital media in the future."

Participants in the Momentum program will benefit from a series of expertly curated courses covering key aspects of the programmatic ecosystem, including ad tech, data management, and advanced monetization strategies. These courses are designed and led by Colossus SSP's in-house subject matter experts (SMEs), ensuring participants receive top-tier education and guidance. As part of the program, participants gain exclusive access to demand via Colossus-led private marketplaces (PMPs). This allows publishers to tap into previously unavailable inventory opportunities and reach new, diverse audiences.

"We believe that diversity in digital advertising isn't just a moral imperative—it's a business imperative," said Mark D. Walker, CEO at Direct Digital Holdings. "Momentum is our pledge to amplify underrepresented voices in publishing by providing the support they need to thrive, it's not just a program—it's a movement to level the playing field in digital advertising. By empowering these publishers, we're also supporting advertisers who are looking for high-quality diverse publishers to invest in and work with."

Momentum participants will also have the opportunity to connect with leading agencies, ad operations experts, and other industry professionals, through Colossus and Direct Digital Holdings.

"Participating in Momentum's program for diverse publishers to scale advertising access is a transformative step that is leveling the playing field for CultureBanx," said Kori Hale, CEO of CultureBanx, a multimedia organization redefining business, finance and tech news for minorities through music. "This opportunity not only expands our advertising business but also enables us to create stronger, more sustainable growth avenues. By leveraging these resources, CultureBanx is empowered to compete on a larger scale, providing greater value to our audience and partners, while continuing to amplify underrepresented voices in business news."

Yesterday, in support of Momentum's launch, Direct Digital Holdings and Colossus SSP also hosted an Ad Club New York panel highlighting the critical need to foster equity and innovation in the industry. The discussion explored how Momentum is reshaping the digital advertising landscape to amplify underrepresented voices.

For more information about this program and how you can access Momentum by Colossus SSP to benefit your advertising efforts, please visit https://colossusmediassp.com/project-momentum .

About Colossus SSP

Colossus SSP (Nasdaq: DRCT) owns and operates Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange142. The company offers a unified platform that serves various clients across various sectors, managing over 326 billion monthly impressions. Colossus SSP is committed to providing innovative, data-driven advertising solutions prioritizing ROI, DEI, and sustainability.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange 142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions generate billions of impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

