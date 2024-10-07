Colossyan Introduces Instant Avatar Feature, Revolutionizing Personalized AI Video Content

Instant AI video feature turns 20-second videos into avatars capable of speaking 70+ languages

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colossyan, the leading AI video platform for workplace learning, has released its Instant Avatar feature, a powerful new tool that allows users to create lifelike digital representations of themselves in seconds, using less than a minute of video footage.

This feature revolutionizes AI video production – a global market that's estimated at $ 5.53B – and brings an unprecedented level of personalization, speed, and convenience to the video creation process for content creators in corporate training, marketing, and sales.

"This new feature represents a major leap forward in AI video creation and training," said Dominik Mate Kovacs, CEO and founder of Colossyan. "By allowing users to create highly personalized and lifelike custom avatars in seconds, we're removing the barriers to producing professional-grade, multilingual video content. This advancement opens AI video up to so many new use cases, allowing users to create engaging and personal videos that are both authentic and easily scalable."

To create an Instant Avatar, users film and upload 20 to 30 seconds of video footage capturing their facial features, expressions, and body language. The video is then used to create a digital avatar with lifelike qualities that resemble their look, hand gestures, and body language. Each avatar can lip-sync and translate scripts from more than 70 languages, improving the global scalability and inclusivity of videos, especially in a corporate learning setting.

Additionally, to ensure responsible use, Colossyan has implemented several security measures, including age detection to prevent the creation of avatars of minors, a celebrity security feature to block the creation of avatars of public figures, and script moderation to prevent the use of avatars for violent or otherwise inappropriate content.

Key features of Instant Avatars include:

Minimal footage requirements: Users can create their high-quality custom Instant Avatar with just 20-30 seconds of video footage, shot on their cell phone. Custom avatars can also be created from just a static image, allowing for even more versatility and accessibility in AI-driven content creation.

Immediate results: Unlike other AI video platforms, Colossyan's Instant Avatar feature delivers a high-quality, fully functional talking AI avatar in seconds instead of requiring hours or days of turnaround time.

Customizable body language: Instant avatars replicate the user's original body language and hand gestures from the input video, adding an unparalleled level of personalization compared to other custom avatar solutions on the market.

Natural background retention: AI avatars will remain in the background of the input video, allowing for authentic scenario-based content.

Pair with a custom voice: Users can enhance their Instant Avatars with a custom voice that matches their own and translate that cloned voice to over 29 languages.

Translate into 70+ languages: With just a few clicks, users can localize their content by translating their Instant Avatar's voice into more than 70 languages, making it easier than ever to tailor content to a global audience.

Colossyan's Instant Avatar feature is now available. To explore the full capabilities of this new tool, visit colossyan.com/instant-avatars and check how to create your Own Instant Avatar here .

About Colossyan

Colossyan is the leading AI video platform that helps workplace learning teams create engaging and interactive content. By automating the video production process with AI avatars, text-to-speech voiceovers, and automatic translations, Colossyan allows teams to create high-quality videos at a fraction of the cost and time required of traditional video creation. Nearly 1 million videos have been created using Colossyan, and the platform is used by industry leaders across the globe, including Novartis, Paramount, Vodafone, BMW, and more.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact SHIFT Communications at [email protected]

SOURCE Colossyan