Colour your coffee break pink: introducing the X7.1 Deep Pink, the new illy limited edition coffee machine for hi-tech and design lovers

TRIESTE, Italy, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, is adding another coffee machine to its line-up with the new Iperespresso X7.1 Deep Pink. This on-trend hot pink limited edition of one of its most popular models, now in a fluorescent version that highlights its originality and uniqueness.

With its vintage style, recalling the movements of a skilled barista, the X7.1 is the perfect addition to any kitchen, and will definitely add some flare! Its sleek curves recall those of early coffee machines, but it is equipped with highly advanced technology that makes preparing coffee and cappuccino a snap thanks to its soft-touch buttons. With just one touch, it will make an excellent espresso every time, from the first to the last cup, and a creamy, dense, and velvety head of foam for cappuccino.

To provide the easiest user experience possible, the machine features an analogue display with instant status indicator, and steam wand to froth milk and provide hot water for making tea and other infusions. The machine can make up to four beverages in a row, drastically reducing waiting times. Finally, the Iperespresso system guarantees dependably high-quality coffee, reducing cleaning and maintenance operations to a minimum.

It's not just the machine's technological heart that makes the X7.1 a unique model: made with high-quality, durable materials such as the hand-polished steel shell, it was designed by the internationally renowned architect and industrial designer Luca Trazzi to be a perfect blend of beauty and technology, and has become a design classic thanks to its vintage look and its distinctive sinuous lines.

The Deep Pink version of the new X7.1 is available from the illy e-shop and single-brand stores (illy Caffè and illy Shop) at the suggested retail price of $299.00 and includes a free "Iperespresso discovery kit" that will make drinking coffee at home more special. In addition to over 20 assorted single-dose Iperespresso capsules, the kit also includes two transparent glass coffee cups designed by Matteo Thun that highlight the espresso's crema and make the experience even more unique.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

Brazil wins the 8th Edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award with São Mateus Agropecuaria, assigned during a Gala event at New York

Brazil, with São Mateus Agropecuaria, is the country winner of the Best of the Best Award, which was presented to Josè Eduardo Dominicale during the...
Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award 2023

The situations of coffee producing countries around the world vary, but two common factors loom over the future of coffee production: social...
