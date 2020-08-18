Colovore Adds Much Needed 3.5MW High-Density Colocation Capacity to Silicon Valley

Based on the ever-increasing power and cooling capacities required by modern, data and processing-intensive servers, Colovore continues to innovate its market-leading high-density offering. It now offers 50 kW cabinet capacities cooled by its traditional rear-door heat exchangers, and also supports direct liquid cooling (liquid to the platform or to the chip) for the highest-density server deployments. Its minimum customer power commitment per cabinet is only 8 kW, supporting a wide range of IT requirements.

"We are seeing a major change in colocation requirements, driven by incredible advances at the chip and component layers in modern servers," stated Sean Holzknecht, President and Co-Founder of Colovore. "GPUs, dual CPUs, and flash storage architectures supporting the explosion in A.I., Big Data, and HPC applications and services require data center environments with 10-20x the amount of power and cooling per cabinet compared to only a few years ago--1 kW of draw per modern server rack unit is now common. We are proud of our high-density, liquid-cooled colocation facility which allows our customers to fully-pack their server cabinets and optimize their IT footprints while significantly lowering TCO."

About Colovore

Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35-50 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it—cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.

