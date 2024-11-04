Colson Group Acquires Forearm Forklift Through Their Retail Subsidiary Shepherd Hardware

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colson Group, the global leader in caster and wheel solutions, through its retail subsidiary Shepherd Hardware, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Forearm Forklift. This acquisition broadens Shepherd Hardware's retail product offerings in the material handling space, complementing the ergonomic solutions of its parent company, Colson Group.

Forearm Forklift has built a trusted reputation for its innovative lifting straps, designed to improve safety and reduce strain during material transport. As Forearm Forklift's products become part of Shepherd Hardware's portfolio, Shepherd Hardware will support the current distribution and anticipates expanding through the extensive Colson Group network and global footprint. This shift allows for greater market reach while ensuring that Forearm Forklift's legacy of ergonomic innovation is carried forward.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built with Forearm Forklift and how we've helped make lifting safer for so many people. I'm confident that under Shepherd Hardware, the brand will continue to thrive while expanding into new markets," said Mark Lopreiato, President of A.A.C. Forearm Forklift, Inc. "This partnership provides an exciting opportunity to keep innovating and bringing practical, ergonomic solutions to both professionals and consumers."

"Forearm Forklift has earned the trust of professionals and consumers for making lifting safer and easier," said Ken Buffinga, General Manager of Shepherd Hardware. "Integrating their products into our portfolio aligns with Colson Group's long-standing commitment to ergonomic solutions. Together, we are well positioned to continue providing solutions that improve safety and efficiency in material handling."

This acquisition reflects Colson Group's strategic focus on advancing ergonomic solutions across industries, reinforcing its position as the global leader in mobility and material handling products.

About Colson Group

Colson Group, with its globally recognized brands, is renowned for creating innovative solutions that empower various industries with specialized mobility options. With a comprehensive product portfolio and a well-established global value chain, Colson Group ensures unparalleled efficiencies and support for its customers. Employing over 1,600 professionals across 41 facilities worldwide, the company remains steadfast in its dedication to its customers' success.

