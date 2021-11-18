Colson Group Expands Product Configurator for MedCaster Division, built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

As the need for medical devices increases worldwide, MedCaster has played an instrumental role in meeting the demand for medical casters and CAD downloads. Tweet this

Gorte added, "Our new smart filtering system makes the MedCaster catalog more accessible and easier to navigate. Instead of jumping between configurators at the series level, customers can use the smart filters to quickly narrow down their search. They can research down to individual SKU numbers and instantly find the product that meets their specific needs."

The MedCaster configurator expansion also includes new images for each product and data sheets on every page:

"Customers can see detailed images of each product without returning to the configurator, this helps them to visually scan and select the product they need" Gorte said. "There's also a data sheet on each page, so when customers search for parts, they can download with one click. This is great for engineers who need detailed PDF documentation or who handoff to the purchasing department."

About Medcaster

Cleaner, Quieter, Smoother, and Easier to Roll that is what defines the MedCaster product line. Developing products with both patient and operator satisfaction in mind, MedCaster remains focused on delivering quality mobility solutions for every medical application. If it moves in a hospital, we move it.

Colson Group USA is an operating unit of Colson Group, the largest manufacturer of caster and wheel products in the world. The brands of Colson Group USA have been technological leaders in caster innovation for over 350 combined years. This drive has led to some of the most trusted, advanced, and highest-quality mobility solutions available in the world today. Colson Groups unique and proprietary global footprint provides available services and capabilities unmatched by any other manufacturer.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

