Colson Group Holdings Announces Acquisition of Custom Engineered Wheels (CEW) to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colson Group, the expert in mobility solutions, announces the acquisition of Custom Engineered Wheels (CEW), a manufacturer of engineered wheels and injection-molded components.

CEW meaningfully expands Colson's North American manufacturing capacity and capabilities. CEW brings a talented team and state of the art operations in Baldwyn, Mississippi (molding outdoor wheels) and an excellent Maquiladora facility in Reynosa, Mexico with capabilities in foamed polyurethane and assembly. The expanded footprint increases manufacturing flexibility, supports regional production strategies, and improves our ability to serve customers with speed, scale, and operational efficiency.

CEW manufactures engineered components for OEM customers across lawn and garden, medical, and industrial applications, supporting over 950 unique products.

"This acquisition represents another important step in strengthening our market leadership and expanding the value we bring to customers," said Rich Kobor, Chief Executive Officer of Colson Group. "By combining CEW's specialized manufacturing capabilities with Colson's engineering expertise, global footprint, and distribution network, we are better positioned to deliver innovative mobility solutions and support our customer's evolving needs."

About Colson Group

Colson Group connects customers to the right moving solution through channel partners, application expertise, engineering capability, and a resilient global manufacturing and supply network. From standard products to custom designs, Colson delivers mobility solutions that perform in real-world environments—wherever customers operate.

SOURCE Colson Group