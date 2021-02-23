Colson Group Introduces New Antimicrobial Soft Wheel for High-Temp Steam Sterilization and Wash Down Applications

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colson Group, a global leader in manufacturing casters and wheels, has officially launched an advanced new series of wheels specially made for use on equipment that's frequently exposed to high-temperature sterilization chambers and repeated cart wash applications. The new Sterilizer High-Temp Soft Wheels are antimicrobial, competitively priced, and feature desirable performance characteristics exceeding wheels typically used in these applications.

S T E R I L I Z E R HIGH-TEMP SOFT WHEELS SX LINE SS LINE Q U I E T • C L E A N • S M O O T H These soft and quiet antimicrobial wheels have been engineered to withstand typical steam sterilization cycles of 280°F at -32 psi vacuum pressure without flat spotting or separating from their cores. This lasting durability makes Sterilizer Wheels an ideal solution for medical carts used in autoclaves or for equipment that is consistently exposed to steam-sterilization or cart wash cycles.

As explained by Jeffrey Bader, the company's product manager for the medical segment, "Hospitals and labs often sterilize instruments and equipment utilizing wheeled carts that historically required hard wheels to handle the frequent exposure to high temperatures and vacuum pressure. This was due to traditional soft wheels flat spotting, melting, or breaking down relatively quickly in these conditions – despite it being the preferred option for mobility performance and noise and vibration reduction. With this launch, customers can now attain these mobility benefits with a soft wheel specifically designed to address these challenges, making the MedCaster Sterilizer Wheel a superior option for case carts, sterilizer carts, test cages, lab equipment, and operating room equipment."

Sterilizer High-Temp Soft Wheels were formulated and independently tested to withstand typical steam sterilization cycles of 280˚F at -32 psi vacuum pressure without developing flat spots or having the outer tread separate from the core. Even under these extreme conditions, the wheels provide excellent traction and quiet performance, absorbing shock and vibration much greater than hard wheels.

Available in both 5" and 6" wheel diameters, MedCaster Sterilizer wheels feature stainless steel thread guards to prevent the collection of entangling debris, dual-shielded precision ball bearings for smooth and quiet mobility, and debris-reflecting antimicrobial treads for durability and performance.

Add the Sterilizer Wheel to MedCaster's recently upgraded SX Series swivel, rigid, total lock, or direction lock caster solutions to gain all of the high-temp benefits for your carts or equipment. For additional information, please visit www.medcaster.com/Sterilizer or connect with caster experts at www.medcaster.com/contact to help solve any of your mobility needs.

About Colson Group:

Colson Group, the global leader in caster and wheel products, creates and drives solutions that move lives forward. World renowned brands provide specialized mobility for every industry and market. A leading product portfolio and proprietary global value chain deliver unparalleled efficiencies and support. With over 1,600 employees across 25 global facilities, Colson Group is committed to its customers' success, ensuring proper products are selected or designed from the start, and always keeping the end-users' safety, efficiency, and happiness in mind.

