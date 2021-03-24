Colt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer Experience-oriented Services in the Business Network Service Market

"Beyond simply prioritizing customer care functions, Colt has performed process, product, and operational redesigns motivated by the customer experience. It leverages automation and continuously invests in software and people to enhance customer satisfaction and value in a truly striking manner," Lynda Stadtmueller, VP, Network & Cloud Services. "Colt now has deep insights into what customers think and feel, enabling it to make informed and data-driven decisions about long-term strategy and every element of daily operations."

To extract further insights from customer data, Colt built a new system to cross-reference customer statements against quantifiable data. A machine learning (ML) system analyzes numerous customer comments and works alongside humans to keep interactions on track and accurate. Moreover, the system operates with native speakers in six languages. Such a complementary approach helps the company gain unbiased customer intelligence, enabling it to remain transparent and open for collaboration across the organization. Overall, Colt aims to make the entire transaction easier, faster, and more personalized.

In addition to listening and drawing insights from customers, Colt delivers better service at the front end while ensuring complete transparency. It is scaling up staffing to provide each customer with a customer relationship manager. Rather than a common inbox or chatbot, every customer will receive dedicated support and guidance. It also made significant software network upgrades, including in software-defined networking and network function virtualization technologies, to make it easier for the customer to interact with the brand.

"Colt has greatly simplified its service processes and organization. Rather than sending customers triaging through multiple levels of engineers, it can connect the majority of customers directly to second or third-line engineers. By scaling up the number of skilled engineers in the network operations centers, Colt reduces the time taken to resolve customer issues," noted Nick Baugh, Best Practices Research Analyst. "Its various new IT programs, team expansions, and a keen focus on customer experiences have firmly established it as a name to reckon with in the European market."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2021 European Customer Value Leadership Award," added Keri Gilder, Colt's Chief Executive Officer. "At Colt, we have long strived to be the most customer oriented business in our industry, and this accolade is an acknowledgement of the steps we've taken to truly put our customers at the heart of what we do."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 210.477.8417

E: [email protected]

About Colt Technology Services

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity – taking what's always been in its DNA to enable customers' success. The Colt IQ Network connects more than 900+ data centres and over 29,000 on net buildings across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs.

Colt understands today's shifting connectivity requirements and provides agile, on-demand and secure high bandwidth networking and voice solutions to ensure enterprises can thrive. Customers include data-intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector, and because of this, it's able to put its customers' needs at its core. For more information, please visit www.colt.net.

Contact:

Sarah Homewood – Head of PR

P: +447588275199

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

