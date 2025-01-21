Colt Launches "Safety Impact Award" Advancing Safe and Responsible Firearm Ownership

Football Legends Clay Matthews, Adam Vinatieri, Joe Thomas, and Fletcher Cox Announced as Ambassadors for Non-Profit Organizations Committed to Firearm Safety

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt's Manufacturing Company, a trusted name in the firearms industry for over 175 years, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "Safety Impact Award," a platform recognizing non-profit organizations that exemplify an exceptional commitment to safety in the firearms industry.

To help champion the vital work of these outstanding organizations, Colt enlisted the help of former professional football stars Clay Matthews, Adam Vinatieri, Joe Thomas, and Fletcher Cox. Each of these ambassadors shares a passion for outdoor recreation and, with Colt, have made an initial donation of $5,000 to support the safety missions of their respective charitable partners, which include:

Clay Matthews – Project ChildSafe : Project ChildSafe is the nation's most comprehensive firearm safety and education program that partners with law enforcement agencies nationwide to provide free firearm safety kits and educational resources to help families, neighborhoods, and communities store firearms safely and securely.





Project ChildSafe is the nation's most comprehensive firearm safety and education program that partners with law enforcement agencies nationwide to provide free firearm safety kits and educational resources to help families, neighborhoods, and communities store firearms safely and securely. Adam Vinatieri – Clays For Charity : Clays for Charity is an annual event hosted by Vinatieri that brings together people of various backgrounds to enjoy a special day of sport shooting and other outdoor activities. All proceeds from the event are directed toward industry nonprofit organizations with a strong emphasis on safe and responsible gun ownership.





Clays for Charity is an annual event hosted by Vinatieri that brings together people of various backgrounds to enjoy a special day of sport shooting and other outdoor activities. All proceeds from the event are directed toward industry nonprofit organizations with a strong emphasis on safe and responsible gun ownership. Joe Thomas – Ducks Unlimited : Ducks Unlimited was founded by hunter-conservationists in 1937 and is an organization dedicated to conserving wetlands and associated habitats for waterfowl and other wildlife.





Ducks Unlimited was founded by hunter-conservationists in 1937 and is an organization dedicated to conserving wetlands and associated habitats for waterfowl and other wildlife. Fletcher Cox – International Hunter Education Association: The International Hunter Education Association (IHEA) serves hunting and shooting sports educators by developing and implementing standards and resources based on research that promotes safe, responsible, and ethical practices.

"At Colt, safety is at the core of everything we do," said Colt's Manufacturing President, Josh Dorsey. "We believe in supporting organizations working tirelessly to educate and empower our communities. The Safety Impact Award is our way of acknowledging their dedication and providing resources to expand their impact."

Colt's innovative engagement platform provides fans with an opportunity to help determine the winner of the inaugural "Safety Impact Award" by casting a vote at www.SafetyImpactAward.com. For every vote received, Colt will donate one dollar (up to $10,000) to the winning nonprofit organization.

"As an avid hunter and sport shooter, educating and explaining the critical importance of safe and responsible firearm ownership to everyone is imperative," said Cleveland football legend, Joe Thomas. "So, I jumped at the opportunity to come on board with Colt and Ducks Unlimited to shine a spotlight on this award and rally our communities to affect change for everyone."

As a token of appreciation for supporting safe and responsible ownership, all fans who vote will be entered into Colt's "Big Game Safety Sweepstakes," in collaboration with Credova, where they will have a chance to win a portion of $100,000 if a safety occurs in the pro football championship on Sunday, February 9th.

The voting period is open until Friday, January 31 at 8 p.m. EST with the winner announced on Monday, February 3rd. For more information on the Colt "Safety Impact Award" and to cast your vote, visit www.SafetyImpactAward.com.

About Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Company has a rich history as a leader in the firearms industry, focusing on high-quality products and a commitment to safety, innovation, and excellence. For over 175 years, Colt has been synonymous with the best in firearm craftsmanship and performance. Colt has been part of the Colt CZ Group since 2021.

SOURCE Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC.