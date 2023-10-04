Colt Ventures Continues Energy Acquisition Strategy Through Purchase Of Western Haynesville and Permian Oil & Gas Mineral Interests Covering Approximately 8,000 Gross Acres

News provided by

Colt Ventures

04 Oct, 2023, 09:20 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Ventures announced today that it has completed the acquisition of oil and gas mineral interests covering over 8,000 gross acres between the newly-developed Western Haynesville Shale and the Permian Basin. Located under best-in-class operators for each basin, the interests are a combination of proven Permian acreage and core development units in the Western Haynesville. The Western Haynesville is one of the most promising development areas for future Haynesville gas production. The combined interests provide exposure to the Permian's proven and steady production with the Western Haynesville's development upside.

This acquisition marks another significant milestone for Colt's active buying program, which targets mineral and royalty interests, surface and water interests, and non-operated working interests in the Haynesville and Permian. Colt has been an opportunistic oil and gas investor since 2000 and has held positions in multiple basins across all aspects of upstream energy.

ABOUT COLT VENTURES

Colt Ventures is a private investment firm focused on investments in inefficient sectors, including biotechnology, energy, technology, media, special situations, real estate and public equities. For more information, visit www.coltventures.com

SOURCE Colt Ventures

Also from this source

Colt Ventures Acquires Core Haynesville Shale Mineral and Royalty Interests Covering Up To 40,000 Gross Acres

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.