Coltala announces partnership with Texas based Choice Health at Home, and subsequent acquisitions in Texas and Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Health at Home ("Choice"), a leading regional provider of healthcare services including home health, hospice, and rehabilitation, has closed three acquisitions and expanded services in Texas and into Louisiana and Oklahoma following its partnership with Coltala Holdings, a DFW-based holding company.

With several acquisitions closed, Choice Health at Home is a rapidly growing home health, hospice, and rehabilitation service provider headquartered in Tyler, TX. The company operates from 40 locations in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma serving thousands of patients annually via their base of over 800 licensed healthcare employees.

Last summer, Choice announced the acquisition of Home Therapy of Austin expanding the company's presence throughout Central Texas. The Texas-based home health, hospice, and rehabilitation service provider then entered the Oklahoma market via the acquisition of Angelic Hospice in Shawnee, Oklahoma in January 2021. Additionally, Choice has purchased Restore Home Health as of June 1, 2021, which operates in Central and Northeast Oklahoma. Restore provides home health services via locations in Tulsa, Edmond, Grove, Stigler, and Muskogee.

The company's board is comprised of Choice Founder and CEO David Jackson, Ralph Manning, CEO of Coltala, Edward Crawford, President of Coltala, Brad Wiginton, Managing Director of Trive Capital and Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of Trive Capital.

Commenting on the partnership, David Jackson stated, "We spent a significant amount of time looking for partners that shared our vision for Choice Health at Home. Coltala shares both our passion to provide outstanding care and the desire to expand our patient-centered services."

Trina Lanier, COO of Choice Health at Home added, "Choice is excited about the opportunities provided through this partnership. Coltala brings business experience that will be supportive in executing our growth plan but also in preserving our patient-centered culture during expansion."

The company's board is comprised of Choice Founder and CEO David Jackson, Ralph Manning, CEO of Coltala, Edward Crawford, President of Coltala, Brad Wiginton, Managing Director of Trive Capital and Conner Searcy, Managing Partner of Trive Capital.

Commenting on the partnership, David Jackson stated, "We spent a significant amount of time looking for partners that shared our vision for Choice Health at Home. Coltala shares both our passion to provide outstanding care and the desire to expand our patient-centered services."

Trina Lanier, COO of Choice Health at Home added, "Choice is excited about the opportunities provided through this partnership. Coltala brings business experience that will be supportive in executing our growth plan but also in preserving our patient-centered culture during expansion."

Ralph Manning, Co-Founder and CEO of Coltala Holdings, further added, "David and his accomplished team have done an outstanding job building Choice Health at Home over the past thirteen years and we look forward to working with them to build the premier home health and hospice company in the region."

Edward Crawford, Co-founder and President of Coltala said, "David, Trina, and the Choice team have built a preeminent business with a true mission focused culture and we are honored to support them as they grow in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and beyond."

The Tyler, Texas based post-acute healthcare business is currently seeking home health and hospice acquisition candidates in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

About Choice

Choice corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, Texas, and currently operates in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Choice was founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, entered home health in late 2012, and launched its hospice segment in 2018. For more information on Choice, visit choicetx.com or choiceoklahoma.com.

About Coltala Holdings

The Choice Health at Home investment represents the fifth transaction for Coltala Holdings in 2020. Coltala Holdings is a DFW-based holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in stable U.S. businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, and business services. Coltala is actively seeking potential acquisition targets that share our passion for operational excellence, continuous improvement, and authentic and principled business stewardship. At Coltala, we build businesses of significance by establishing a foundation where both Margin and Mission are given equal priority.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based investment firm focused on providing flexible equity and debt capital to strategically viable middle-market companies that exhibit transformational upside potential.

Businesses interested in joining the Coltala Family should contact Co-founders Ralph Manning and Edward Crawford at [email protected].

To learn more, please visit www.coltala.com.

Media Inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Coltala Holdings

Related Links

http://www.coltala.com

