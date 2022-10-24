Coltala Makes Investment In Top National Real Estate Engineering Firm Based In Dallas, TX

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coltala Holdings has closed the investment of Pond Robinson & Associates, L.P . ("PR&A and or the "Company") a nationwide commercial equity-level due diligence firm, providing engineering and architectural services for institutional property owners acquiring or developing commercial real estate across the United States.

Founded in 1998, the Company has worked with a multitude of institutional clients to acquire or develop properties for their portfolios all across the U.S.

With domain expertise in engineering, construction and architectural consulting, PR&A provides Property Condition Assessments for acquisitions and dispositions; and Pre-Development Document/Design Reviews and ongoing Construction Monitoring Services for ground-up development projects.

The Company has 42 employees and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, and Houston, Texas, with a remote workforce in major metropolitan areas such as Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, San Francisco, and West Palm Beach.

Michael Raybon , PR&A's President/Managing Principal, and Mark Petersen , Principal, will continue to lead the Company post-closing and Alan Pond , a Founding Member will continue to stay on as an Advisor and Investor.

The Company's board is comprised of Ralph Manning , and, Edward Crawford , Co-CEOs of Coltala, Chris Schmaltz , Partner at Aldine Capital Partners and Connor Haley , Managing Partner and Founder at Alta Fox Capital Management.

Commenting on the partnership, Michael Raybon stated, "Mark and I are both excited to continue on the twenty-five-year legacy of quality and strong relationships at Pond Robinson as we transition to the next level through this investment." Mark Petersen added, "Michael and I look forward to continuing our growth while maintaining the highest quality in our industry, as we continue to serve and build our long-term client relationships."

Alan Pond, Founding Member of PR&A added, "so proud of what Michael Raybon and Mark Petersen have accomplished together over the last 20+ years. After building this business over many years, it was very important to find the right partner. Ralph, Edward and the Coltala team are high integrity and are a great fit for our culture and mission at Pond Robinson."

Ralph Manning, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Coltala Holdings, further added, "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to invest in the team that runs the number one firm in their industry segment. Mike, Mark and Alan are a class act and we are very excited about the next chapter of this storied business."

Edward Crawford, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Coltala said "Pond Robinson's reputation as the top brand in the industry was earned by delivering quality through the brightest engineers in the market. We are excited to work with Mike, Mark and Alan as they continue to build upon this culture of excellence.

The Dallas-based business is currently seeking to grow organically by serving its institutional clients' needs for growing demand, particularly in the industrial and multifamily spaces.

About Coltala Holdings

The Pond Robinson & Associates investment represents the fourth strategic platform for Coltala Holdings since its inception in 2018. Coltala Holdings partnered with Chris Schmaltz at Aldine Capital Fund IV as well as with Connor Haley of Alta Fox Opportunities Fund LP on this investment. Coltala Holdings is a Dallas-Fort Worth based holding company focused on acquiring majority ownership in stable U.S. businesses in healthcare, manufacturing, and business services. Coltala is actively seeking potential acquisition targets that share our passion for operational excellence, continuous improvement, and authentic and principled business stewardship. At Coltala, we build businesses of significance by establishing a foundation where both Margin and Mission are given equal priority.

Businesses interested in joining the Coltala Family should contact Co-founders Ralph Manning and Edward Crawford at [email protected] . To learn more, please visit www.coltala.com.

