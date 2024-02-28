Colton Underwood Partners with Legacy to Launch "Daddyhood", a Podcast Series Exploring his Fertility Journey and LGBTQ+ Family Building

Daddyhood centers on Colton and his husband Jordan's journey to becoming first-time fathers. Legacy, the country's leading sperm testing and freezing company, plays an important role in helping Colton understand his fertility and plan for his future family.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colton Underwood, American TV personality (most notably the 23rd star of The Bachelor), former professional athlete, activist, entrepreneur, and New York Times best selling author, announces Daddyhood , a new podcast produced in partnership with Legacy. The podcast will follow Colton as he explores his path to parenthood and everything he and his husband, Jordan Brown-Underwood, have learned as they become first-time fathers.

"As someone who has struggled with sperm health issues, I deeply resonate with Legacy's mission to broaden awareness around male fertility," Colton stated. "Before trying to become a father, I didn't realize I might have fertility concerns. I was shocked when my doctor said my sperm count was near zero. But through lifestyle changes and continuous testing, I was able to improve my fertility and start my fatherhood journey."

Khaled Kteily, founder and CEO of Legacy, joins Colton on Daddyhood to discuss all things sperm, including the importance of male fertility when it comes to planning a pregnancy. They also discuss the impact of lifestyle choices on sperm health, and how male fertility can be dramatically affected, often without a person's knowledge.

Listeners will hear how Colton and Jordan are taking steps to grow their family, and the stories of other podcast guests who have had their own unique paths to parenthood. Legacy is proud to be a prominent part of Colton and Jordan's journey, and is excited to raise awareness around the importance of sperm health.

The episode featuring Legacy and Khaled Kteily aired today (Wednesday, February 28th). New episodes will be released weekly.

Legacy is the largest sperm clinic in North America, offering customers the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Celebrities like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Orlando Bloom and others work with Legacy in their mission to destigmatize and improve access to sperm testing & freezing. Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information, allowing customers to test for semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and cryopreserve their sperm without leaving their homes. To learn more about Legacy, visit https://www.givelegacy.com/.

