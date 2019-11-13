Colts Team Up With Vivid Seats To Offer Exclusive Gameday Experiences

Fans now may view and purchase packages for all Colts home games at vividseats.com/colts. Vivid Seats also staffs an in-house sales and customer service team over extended hours seven days a week at 844-676-5440 for those in need of personalized order support.

"We look forward to the unique experiences and premium packages Vivid Seats will offer as the Colts' 'Official Fan Experience Partner,'" said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. "We hope our fans will take full advantage of these new opportunities to enjoy Colts games and all the activities and fanfare surrounding them."

"Working with the Colts to enhance the fan experience on gameday is incredibly exciting for the Vivid Seats team," said Geoff Lester, chief commercial officer for Vivid Seats. "We are proud to partner with one of the great franchises in sports and look forward to offering Colts fans unique access and great value."

Vivid Seats is North America's most trusted independent marketplace for tickets to live sports, concerts and theater events. Founded in 2001, the Chicago-based tech company offers exceptional affordability across a wide selection of premium tickets and event packages, as well as a loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, that helps the everyday fan and superfans alike earn credit back. Selected by organizations like ESPN, Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Clippers, Notre Dame and the Duke Blue Devils to serve as official ticketing partners, Vivid Seats supports all confirmed orders with a 100% Buyer Guarantee and a dedicated customer service team to ensure the safest and most convenient purchase experience. Fans who want to sit closer and see more of their favorite live events can order directly on vividseats.com, by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app or by phone at 866-848-8499.

