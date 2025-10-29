Coltura Spins Off EVQ, a New Venture to Accelerate EV Adoption

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With federal EV incentives gone, Coltura is seizing on EVs' significant cost savings on fuel and maintenance to boost EVs directly in the marketplace by spinning off a new public benefit corporation, EVQ . EVQ offers powerful new tools to help NGOs, governments and utilities directly convert high-gasoline users to EVs.

We have partnered with the nonpartisan nonprofit, Veloz, to incorporate EVQ's tools on their national EV education website ElectricForAll.org . The tools launch at a critical time as Veloz is running a national EV education campaign called Electric For All – The Way Forward is Electric. "With these new resources, we're giving drivers an interactive, trusted way to learn, stay informed, and gain the confidence to make the move to electric," said Josh D. Boone, Executive Director of Veloz.

EVQ's tools are AI-integrated via a patent-pending process and include:

An EV savings calculator that estimates fuel and maintenance savings from switching to an EV based on the user's zip code and annual mileage, and offers further user refinement.

The tools are designed for easy embedding on websites or campaign pages, and can be provided along with data insights, campaign support, and partner branding.

"Coltura will continue to put our data and mapping tools to work helping local and state governments and utilities target the most gasoline-burdened households with EV policies," said Coltura co-executive director Janelle London. "But policymaking can be a slow process. So we are excited about EVQ's potential to boost EVs directly in the marketplace."

For more information, please contact Janelle London, co-executive director of Coltura at 650-644-1199 or [email protected] or Matthew Metz, CEO of EVQ at 206-395-4035 or [email protected].

