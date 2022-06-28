ColubrisMX Announces Participation in Presentations at Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery 2022 Annual Meeting

Company CEO Kurt Azarbarzin to participate in panel discussion on emerging trends in robotic platforms and will provide an update on development of the Endoluminal Surgical System.

HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColubrisMX, developer of the world's first flexible endoluminal robotic system which enables scar-free and less invasive surgical procedures, today announced that company CEO Kurt Azarbarzin will participate in a panel discussion on emerging trends in robotic platforms and provide an update on development of the Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System during the Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery 2022 Annual Meeting being held June 30-July 3, 2022, at the Disney Yacht and Beach Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Details on ColubrisMX presentations:

Title: Emerging Robotic Platforms

Date and Time: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 3:15-3:45 PM ET

Participants: Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO, ColubrisMX and Peter Gorham, Commercial Director, Distal Motion

Session: Panel Discussion, Investor Session

Title: ColubrisMX Corporate Presentation

Date and time: Friday, July 1, 2022, 9:00-9:10 AM

Participant: Kurt Azarbarzin, CEO, ColubrisMX

Session: Plenary I

Mr. Azarbarzin's presentation will include an update on development of the company's advanced robotic platform that enables therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform endoluminal surgeries through existing lumens, eliminating the need for incisions that lead to visible scarring. ColubrisMX's Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System combines the flexibility of conventional endoscopy with the advantages of traditional surgical techniques that can improve control and precision. The proprietary endoscope is a flexible and steerable overtube that functions as a robotic system able to deliver two surgical instruments and a flexible videoscope to a surgical target. With the enhanced capabilities of the ELS System, endoscopists and surgeons can access locations in the digestive tract through a natural orifice using traditional surgical techniques in locations not previously possible.

About ColubrisMX, Inc.

ColubrisMX has developed the Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System, the world's first endoluminal robotic surgical system that makes it possible for therapeutic endoscopists and surgeons to perform upper and lower GI surgery less-invasively through a trans-oral or trans-anal approach. The robotic platform combines the flexibility of endoscopy that is able to navigate the curvature of the patients' anatomy with instrumentation that allows the physician to use a conventional two-handed surgical technique. The ELS System has further potential applications in a range of surgeries including appendectomy and cholecystectomy that can be performed with no external incisions. For additional information, visit https://www.colubrismx.com.

The ELS System is under development, has not been cleared by the FDA and is not for commercial sale in the United States.

