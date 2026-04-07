Colugo Reinvents the Clip On High Chair With a 1-Minute Install Design

Marking the brand's entry into feeding with a smarter, faster, take-anywhere seat

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colugo, the brand known for reinventing parenting gear with smart, compact, and affordable designs, has officially entered the feeding category with the launch of its new Clip On High Chair.

Building on its reputation for thoughtfully designed, on-the-go essentials, Colugo brings its signature simplicity and portability to the table with a solution that works wherever families eat. Whether at home, traveling, or dining out, The Clip On High Chair allows little ones to safely join the table in seconds.

Colugo Launches First Clip On High Chair

At the core of the design is Colugo's proprietary Slide-to-Fit technology, which glides securely onto most tables and counters without the constant twisting required by traditional clip on seats. Setup takes under 60 seconds, with even quicker removal, making it ideal for everyday use.

Lightweight, collapsible, and built for life on the move, the chair folds into its built-in carry bag for easy storage and transport. Designed to grow with families from first bites through toddler years, it offers a secure, comfortable seat (up to 33 lbs) wherever meals happen, with intuitive setup, a compact, travel-friendly design that folds into itself, wipe-clean materials, and a built-in storage pouch for everyday essentials.

"Parents have enough to juggle, so we focused on creating something that works without the extra effort," said Melissa Gad, General Manager and Brand Owner. "At Colugo, we believe in helping parents feel like pros from day one, not by adding more gear, but by designing products that do exactly what they're supposed to, simply and reliably."

The Clip On High Chair is available now on colugo.com and Amazon for $69. For more information, visit colugo.com or follow @hicolugo on social media.

About Colugo:

Colugo is a modern parenting brand on a mission to simplify parenthood with high-quality, thoughtfully engineered gear that helps parents feel like seasoned pros from the start. Best known for its award-winning Compact Stroller, recognized as the #1 Travel Stroller, Colugo delivers premium features at an accessible price point. Designed for busy, on-the-go families, every product is easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to love. Available at Colugo.com, Amazon, Target.com, and more, Colugo is redefining what parents can expect from their gear.

Media Contact: Kayla Hockman, [email protected]

SOURCE Colugo