Colum Lundt And Damon Jones Join Executive Team At Sandler®

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandler World Headquarters (www.sandler.com) is pleased to announce that Colum Lundt has been named Chief Revenue Officer of Corporate Sales and Consulting and Damon Jones has been named the new Head of Global Strategy and Growth.

Gregory Ray, Sandler's Chief Operating Officer, on behalf of himself and Sandler President and CEO David Mattson, said, "We are extremely proud to have these two strong leaders join our team. We look forward to having them help us continue to build the world class company and brand that is Sandler."

Colum Lundt brings over 25 years' experience in recruiting, sales, and management to his new role. Lundt has had a stellar career with organizations such as Shawmut/Fleet Bank, Darwin Partners (now Dextrys), Welocalize and BRIDGE Energy Group, a management consulting and systems integration firm he founded, grew and eventually sold to Accenture. Since 2014, he has worked for Sandler as a consultant, coach, and trainer to some of the fastest growing SW/SaaS companies in North America.

Damon Jones has over 30 years' experience in sales and operations leadership with a strong track record in growing revenues, exceeding quotas and building high performance teams. Jones was with the Guardian Royal Exchange Group, and then served in several executive positions with Miller Heiman Group, most recently as Managing Director of NA Sales.

"We're building on the foundation of a great legacy SMB and Midmarket business model. Our goal is to also help larger organizations with their sales transformation efforts and continue to drive greater enterprise value through learning," says Lundt. "I have twenty years of using Sandler day in and day out . . . and I credit the methodology and people at Sandler with having a major impact on my success. I'm excited to be working for a company where I have full conviction and belief in what we're selling, and working with people who practice what they preach."

Jones added, "I have over thirty years in sales and believe that sales is a noble, under-recognized profession. I believe in the quest to continue to help raise the standing of the people who are in sales and Sandler's a great place to continue that mission. For me, it's where the passion comes in – to be in a place where I can influence that."

Sandler is the world's largest sales transformation company, offering sales, management, and leadership development through its Corporate Training Division and more than 250 training centers located globally.

SOURCE Sandler Training

Related Links

https://www.sandler.com

