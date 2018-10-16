Columbia Advisory Group Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification for Delivery of IT Services

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 21, 2018, Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) was certified for delivery of IT services under International Organization for Standardization

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations apply the standard to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify.

"We are pleased to have achieved this certification to ISO 9001:2015 and believe it speaks to the culture of 'Continuous Improvement' here at CAG," states CAG Quality, Risk and Compliance Director Lori DeMello. "We are focused on exceeding our customer's expectations in all areas and this certification speaks to that ongoing commitment."

CAG Chief Technology Officer Steve Erwin explains what the certification will do for CAG and its customers: "ISO standards and processes make it easier to share technological advances and good management practices as well as to disseminate innovation. The widespread adoption of International Standards means that we can develop and offer services meeting specifications that have broad international acceptance in their sectors, allowing us to supply customers in many markets around the world."

About ISO 9001:2015

ISO 9001 was first published in 1987 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), an international agency composed of the national standards bodies of more than 160 countries. The current version of ISO 9001 was released in September 2015.

About Columbia Advisory Group

Columbia Advisory Group (CAG) is a highly experienced Information Technology (IT) consulting firm. With 100+ years of combined technology experience and business acumen, CAG's team has assessed and helped improve the performance of more than 300 technology organizations and IT departments. By focusing on simple, meaningful and practical solutions combined with straight-forward analysis and recommendations, CAG's team has experience in many regulatory and economic environments with companies and organizations of all sizes. CAG not only offers a deep understanding of IT, but its solutions are software and hardware agnostic. Whether a client is high growth or economically challenged, CAG can adapt to the complexities and nuances of that business. Based in Dallas, Texas, CAG works extensively with clients throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.columbiaadvisory.com

