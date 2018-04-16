Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents

"These four leaders have played critical roles in the growth of our company and will remain key to our success in the future," said Hadley Robbins, Chief Executive Officer. "With nearly 40 years of combined service to the bank, Todd, David, Eric and Chris have been instrumental in positioning Columbia as the premier regional community bank in the Northwest."

Following are their complete titles and areas of responsibility:

Todd Leber , EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer - will focus on continued development and growth of the bank's commercial banking franchise.

, EVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer - will focus on continued development and growth of the bank's commercial banking franchise. David Devine , EVP and Chief Marketing Officer – will be responsible for business and consumer segment marketing strategies and new direct digital sales opportunities across social media and the web.

, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer – will be responsible for business and consumer segment marketing strategies and new direct digital sales opportunities across social media and the web. Eric Eid , EVP and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer - will bring an increased focus on expanding technological platforms and enhancing corporate agility through a combination of innovation and improved processes.

, EVP and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer - will bring an increased focus on expanding technological platforms and enhancing corporate agility through a combination of innovation and improved processes. Chris Merrywell , EVP and Chief Consumer Banking Officer - will position Wealth Management, Private & Healthcare Banking and Retail Banking for continued growth and success.

Additionally, these leaders will fill critical roles on the Bank's newly formed Operating Committee.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the eleventh consecutive year, the bank was named in 2017 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." Columbia ranked 11th on the 2018 Forbes list of best banks. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com

(253) 305-1921

Media Contact:

Moira Conlon

Financial Profiles, Inc.

(310) 622-8220

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-bank-announces-promotion-of-four-executive-vice-presidents-300630516.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.columbiabank.com

