Columbia Bank Breaks Record And Raises Over $310,000 To Benefit Northwest Homeless Shelters; Surpasses $1 Million Raised In Past Five Years

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced that during its fifth annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive, the Bank, with help from clients, business partners and the community, raised $313,001 – which surpasses the previous amounts raised over the last four years. Since the campaign launched in 2015, Columbia has raised $1,154,338 million benefitting local Northwest homeless and relief shelters.

The Warm Hearts program benefits families and individuals living on the streets across the Pacific Northwest. Employees at all of Columbia Bank's nearly 150 branches actively engaged in collecting cash donations and new warm winter clothing from clients and community members during the holiday season. All of the clothing and funds collected during the winter drive are donated each year directly to over 60 local shelters and relief organizations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

"This is a phenomenal accomplishment as not only did we raise more this year than ever before, but we also surpassed the $1 million milestone in only five years," said Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia. "I congratulate everyone involved; $1 million makes a tremendous difference in helping to provide critical resources and warm clothing for families and individuals struggling during our cold Northwest winters."

The money raised in 2019, along with thousands of clothing items, will be donated to more than 60 homeless shelters and relief organizations across the Northwest. Among the benefiting organizations are Tacoma Rescue Mission, Mary's Place, Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, and Shared Housing Services.

Duke Paulson, executive director of the Tacoma Rescue Mission commented, "Columbia is a leader and important partner, and all of those who give to Warm Hearts should know that your contributions are vital and make important differences in the lives of our neighbors who need help overcoming homelessness and finding safe, long-term homes for themselves or their families."

