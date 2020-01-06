Columbia Bank Expands Executive Team Following Appointment Of New CEO

Eric Eid has been appointed to the Bank's Executive Committee as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital and Technology Officer. Mr. Eid will continue to focus on innovation, information security and digital expansion by developing strategic solutions and partnerships that drive value from technology investments. Mr. Stein commented, "During his 10 years with Columbia Eric has been a strategic thought leader adding tremendous value across the organization. He has been instrumental in shaping seamless systems conversions for multiple mergers, maturing our information technology and security practices as well as implementing our digital roadmap. I look forward to his leadership as we mature and grow our digital infrastructure." Mr. Eid joined Columbia in 2010 and has over 40 years of experience in financial services, technology, and operations leadership.

David Moore Devine has been appointed to the Bank's Executive Committee as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. Mr. Moore Devine's expanded role will include continued leadership of the company's marketing organization. In addition, he will lead a new employee experience team focused on culture, diversity, inclusivity and social responsibility as well as a new client experience team focused on blending the expertise of Columbia's bankers with digital tools to build and deepen relationships. "David has played a significant role in defining and shaping our culture and our brand through a period of mergers and accelerated growth," said Mr. Stein. "His leadership and collaboration on projects like our NeighborHub branch experience and the launch of our Do Right culture position us well to compete in the war for talent while attracting new generations of employees and clients to Columbia." Mr. Moore Devine joined Columbia in 2007 and has nearly 20 years of experience in financial services marketing and communications. Prior to his appointment, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

Following Mr. Moore Devine's appointment, Aleigha Nation was named Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing. Ms. Nation will join Columbia's Operating Committee.

Nicole Sherman has been appointed to the Operating Committee as Executive Vice President, Director of Retail Banking and Digital Integration. In her new role, Ms. Sherman will lead Columbia's nearly 150-branch retail organization. Her responsibilities include oversight of retail branches as well as the utilization of new digital services introduced to meet the needs of businesses and families throughout the Northwest. She will also be responsible for extending the NeighborHub branch concept introduced in 2018, which blends technology and digital tools with knowledgeable bankers, across the branch network. "Nicole has been instrumental in our transition to an in-branch experience that blends technology with the expertise and consultative approach of our team members," said Mr. Stein. "She brings a wealth of retail experience to the position and having held various leadership roles across two thirds of our footprint, enjoys a reputation for uniting teams, elevating performance and collaborating with partners across the organization. I am excited about the future of our Retail team under her leadership." Ms. Sherman joined Columbia in 2011, and brings more than 25 years of experience in banking to her new role. She has also served on the faculty of Pacific Coast Banking School since 2003. Prior to her appointment, she served as Senior Vice President, Greater Puget Sound Market Region Manager.

About Columbia Bank

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 13th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2019 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," and for the 8th consecutive year, Columbia has been ranked as one of the nation's best banks by Forbes. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate", "continue," or other comparable words. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2018, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

