Columbia Bank Names Clint Gillum Retail Market Manager For The Inland Northwest Region

Prior to Columbia, Gillum worked at Wells Fargo for more than 16 years. He served in several roles there, progressively advancing into positions and developing extensive retail experience. He most recently was Wells Fargo's Senior Vice President and District Manager in western Wyoming and holds nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Gillum graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School and studied business management and finance at the University of Washington. He has completed the University of Washington's leadership program through the Foster School of Business and is currently enrolled in the University of Washington's executive MBA program.

Gillum also brings to Columbia a history of dedicated community involvement which includes volunteerism with Habitat for Humanity and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"Clint will provide strong leadership in the Inland Northwest market and help further our growth in the region," said Columbia Chief Operating Officer Chris Merrywell. "He brings a wealth of experience and a demonstrated commitment to community, and we are excited to welcome him aboard."

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

