COLUMBIA BANK NAMES HEATHER SEPPA MARKET REGION MANAGER OF COLUMBIA/WILLAMETTE MARKET

"Heather has done an outstanding job of leading teams to very successful results for many years, delivering for customers and establishing herself as a go-to expert within Columbia's growing retail operations," said Dave Hansen, director of retail banking. "She is a strong collaborator and team builder, and we look forward to her expanded influence throughout the Columbia/Willamette region and beyond."

Prior to joining Columbia in 2004, Seppa was an executive vice president at Bank of Astoria in Oregon. After the acquisition of Bank of Astoria, she served as president of Bank of Astoria from 2009-2013 when Bank of Astoria operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank.

Seppa is a member of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, Board Member of the Columbia River Maritime Museum Rolf Klep Trust and a Board Member of the Riedel Scholarship Endowment Fund. She is the past president of the Astoria/Warrenton Chamber of Commerce.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Media Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Kevin Dobbs

[email protected]

(310) 622.8245

SOURCE Columbia Bank