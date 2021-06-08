Columbia Bank Names Juancarlos Martinez Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

Martinez has served in the bank's information security unit for 15 years, progressively taking on more leadership responsibility. He most recently was Vice President, Information Security Manager.

"Juancarlos has developed deep expertise in the information security field, and through his long history with the company, he embodies a thorough understanding of our commitment to security," Jason Hester, SVP and Chief Innovation and Information Officer. "His promotion to also represents the significance we place on security – it is vital to have a tenured, proven leader guiding our efforts day in and day out on this front."

"This is a natural progression for me and Columbia," Martinez said. "As the Bank continues to grow and expand its digital offerings, information security continually gains importance. Our department is growing commensurately, and I'm honored to lead our experienced, talented team as we work to ensure the best security measures are in place to safeguard the Bank and all of our customers."

Martinez received his Certified Information Security Manager credentials from ISACA as well as Certified Information System Security Professional credentials from ISC2.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

