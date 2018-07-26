Columbia Bank Proudly Announces A Community Giving Campaign In Celebration Of Its 25th Anniversary

"Our founders established a winning formula for Columbia back when the doors were first opened in 1993," said Hadley Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Columbia would be a large, well-capitalized financial institution that supports and drives the best possible client experience, invests in its communities and provides a strong foundation for employee development. Starting with eight branches in Western Washington with $0.24 billion in total assets and 169 employees in August 1993, we've grown to 155 branches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho with $12.6 billion in total assets and over 2,000 employees today. Throughout that time, our consistent goal has been to be the bank of choice for all – our clients, our employees, and our communities."

"As we launch our anniversary community giving campaign, we celebrate the positive impact Columbia Bank has had on growth opportunities for families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest," Robbins continued. "There is no better way to honor this legacy and our continued commitment to our communities than to engage our employees, clients and communities in the selection of grant recipients. We welcome all of our clients and the public to connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or to visit our locations and learn more about our 25th Anniversary Community Giving Campaign."

25th Anniversary Community Giving Campaign



Columbia's 25th anniversary campaign is a hallmark of the commitment by the company and its employees to the communities they serve. Three initiatives are designed to provide a direct and profound impact within Columbia's core market areas.

Regional Grants



Four $25,000 grants will be awarded ($100,000 total) to nonprofits in the Northwest. Employees will nominate nonprofits to be considered for the grants and an internal committee will review the nominees and narrow them to 12 finalists. A contest will be held via Facebook where employees and the public will cast votes for the nonprofit they would like to see receive the funds. The nonprofit receiving the most overall votes as well as those receiving the most total votes in Western Washington, Western Oregon and the combined communities east of the cascades and in Idaho will each win a one-time $25,000 grant.

Financial Literacy Kits



10,000 financial literacy kits will be distributed to children throughout Columbia's geographic footprint. Employee volunteers will assemble the kits and distribute them to selected schools and nonprofits within their respective communities. The kits will contain school supplies and tools to help children learn about money, saving and budgeting.

Columbia's 25-Year History of Growth



Through organic growth and strategic M&A, Columbia has become a premier regional community bank in the Pacific Northwest.

About Columbia



Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. For the 12th consecutive year, the bank was named in 2018 as one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces." Columbia ranked 11th on the 2018 Forbes list of best banks. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:



InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com



(253) 305-1921

Media Contact:



Tricia Ross



Financial Profiles, Inc.



(310) 622-8226



tross@finprofiles.com

