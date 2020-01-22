Columbia Bank Provides $50,000 To Key Organizations Tackling Affordable Housing During Warm Homes Grant Campaign

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced that through its Warm Homes grant campaign, the bank is providing two one-time grants for $25,000 each to organizations in Idaho and Washington working toward affordable housing solutions. To date, Columbia has provided $250,000 through the Warm Homes campaign. This year, Priest River Ministries – Advocates for Women of Priest River in Idaho and Vine Maple Place of Maple Valley, Washington will receive the grants.

The bank's Warm Homes program provides funding for current or new entrepreneurial transitional or permanent affordable housing solutions. These solutions work in concert with additional programs and services targeted at lifting low income or underserved families and individuals out of the cycle of homelessness.

"We are pleased to add two more deserving organizations to our Warm Homes grant program," said David Moore Devine, Columbia's executive vice president and chief marketing and experience officer. "Each of the organizations were selected for their entrepreneurial approach and their deep commitment to reducing homelessness through warm, safe and sustainable housing."

"The mission of Vine Maple Place is to break the generational cycle of homelessness," said Michelle Frets, executive director. "Columbia Bank's Warm Homes campaign is providing us with an amazing gift to continue our mission today and into the future."

