Columbia Bank Provides $75,000 To Three Northwest Affordable Housing Organizations During Warm Homes Grant Campaign

TACOMA, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced that, through its annual Warm Homes grant campaign, it is providing three one-time grants for $25,000 each to organizations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington that are working toward affordable housing solutions.

To date, Columbia has provided more than $300,000 through the Warm Homes campaign. This year, Jesse Tree in Boise, Community Supported Shelters in Eugene, and The Coffee Oasis in the Puget Sound region – all advocates for preventing eviction and homelessness – will receive the grants.

"These organizations all play vital roles addressing homelessness in our region by developing innovative paths toward safe and sustainable housing for those most in need," said David Moore Devine, Columbia's executive vice president and chief marketing and experience officer. "We are honored to partner with them as we collectively work to tackle one of our region's most pressing challenges."

Columbia's Warm Homes provides funding for transitional or permanent affordable housing solutions. These entrepreneurial solutions work in partnership with additional programs and services targeted at lifting low income or underserved families and individuals out of the cycle of homelessness.

"The investment Columbia Bank has made in The Coffee Oasis youth shelter means that youth will sleep warm and safe tonight, rather than cold and alone, and tomorrow they will wake-up to a new day full of potential, with people who care for them and a community that supports them," said Daniel Frederick, executive director of The Coffee Oasis. "We truly believe that together we are creating opportunities for a promising future for youth facing homelessness."

"As the housing crisis continues to grow in the Treasure Valley, any unanticipated expense or shortfall can lead many families to a place where they can't pay their rent," said Ali Rabe, executive director of Jesse Tree. "With this funding from Columbia Bank, Jesse Tree will be able to help more of our neighbors keep their homes."

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Media Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Kevin Dobbs

[email protected]

(310) 622.8245

SOURCE Columbia Bank

Related Links

http://www.columbiabank.com

